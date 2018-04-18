The Dappered Space Most Wanted Affordable Home Style April 2018

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style. This month we focus a bit on the indoors, and then move out to the patio.

A good looking way to keep things organized. These stackable trays come in a set of 3 and are made in the USA of 22-gauge steel. Available in 4 different colors. Perfect storage for your EDC. And yes, I’m sure there are much cheaper options at hardware stores that you DIY types could paint to whatever shade you’d like.

Good reviews on this chair at Macys.com. It’s stylish looking on its own, but can be dressed up with a pillow or a throw on the back of it. Reviews say it is firm, but softens up after several uses. Fairly light weight at 40 pounds, so can be moved from room to room with ease if needed. And now, thanks to a big sale, it’s under $200.

If you’re a fan of world-inspired home goods, the newest home furnishings line at Target, called Opalhouse, might catch your eye. Brightly colored and inspired by nature, this line definitely speaks to freshening your home up for spring.

Hopefully you’ve been able to spend some time outdoors on a patio already. If not, never fear. That weather is heading your way. And having a bar cart on your own patio can make hosting a patio barbecue or happy hour a more chic affair. I like that this particular bar cart has a built in ice bucket for cold beverages. Part of the Christopher Knight Home line. Thanks Peter Brady!

Geometrics are a pretty hot home trend right now. You can add a little of it to a patio with these diamond shaped string lights. Or add some style to an indoor event at your place.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.