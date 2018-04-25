Style Scenario: Spring / Summer Wedding, Smart but not Stuffy

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for summer weddings can be tough. It’s warm, you want to look good, but you don’t want to treat someone else’s big day as your own personal fashion show (it’s seriously bad form). We’re tackling 3 different summer wedding scenarios in as many days. Today features the in-between. Not crazy casual, but the groom won’t be in a tuxedo either. You’re going for styled, but not stiff. Top Photo: Holman Photo

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Medium Blue Heather Suit in Contemporary or Slim Fit – $328 USD. A departure from the typical navy. This shade will fit right in at a warmer weather wedding. 100% Australian merino wool and a half canvas construction for a more than reasonable price. Tough to replicate those specs at this price point. One note… those little white threads on the back pockets, the boutonniere/button hole at the lapel, and (not seen above) on the rear vents? That’s called “Tacking” and it’s a traditional tailoring detail that keeps a garment in good shape will shipping. Snip those threads off carefully with a sharp nail scissors before wearing.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare™ Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt in White – $49.90 ($69.50). The consistent quality of this shirt from uncle Nordy is impressive, and right now it’s on sale. The herringbone texture of the fabric sets this particular dress shirt apart from the typical.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Buds Floral Linen Pocket Square in Light Blue – $10. And if you’re picking up a dress shirt from Nordstrom, might as well throw in a pocket square. A floral pocket square is definitely more stylized, and if it’s not your taste, a plain pocket square will do just fine here. But since this outfit isn’t for a highly formal affair, you can get playful and with the smaller accessories of your ensemble, if that’s your thing.

The Wallet: Mitchell Leather Money Clip Wallet in Horween Burgundy – $79. You’ve seen this before, but you’ll see it again in the future. Why? It’s just that good. Made in the USA. The wallet provides easy access to cash, which bartenders & servers will appreciate. If you don’t want to splurge on a wallet like this, then consider a card case for the evening, or a phone case that will store some cash and cards, rather than a bulky wallet tucked away in your suit. Keep it streamlined. More info here on the Mitchell wallet.

The Watch: Orient Bambino 2nd Gen. Automatic – $126.32. The original design with an updated movement. Clean face with a timeless feel. It’ll look great with business casual outfits as well.

The Sunglasses: B.R. Johnny Sunglasses in Black – $98. This retro frame with a keyhole bridge has become pretty popular over the past few style seasons. Well reviewed, with most reviewers mentioning how comfortable they are. This is especially good if you’re at an outdoor affair. Excluded often, but will go on sale from time to time.

The Socks: Nordstrom Wool Blend Over the Calf Dress Socks in Navy – $14.50. They’ll help keep your feet as cool and dry as possible, plus with the over the calf length they’ll stay up all through the ceremony & reception. Steer clear of cotton socks. Stick with lightweight wool here. You’ll be very, very glad that you did.

The Shoes: B.R. Jennings Italian Leather Oxford in Brown – $158. A good shoe for an in between outfit. Going with bluchers instead of oxfords is one way to dress down a suit. Best of all, reviewers say these shoes are pretty comfortable, which is what you want at a wedding where you might be dancing the night away. Goes on sale often.

The Belt: Michael Bastian Distressed Italian Leather Belt – $19.99. Bit of a more casual leaning belt, but seems appropriate for the look we’re striving for. Sold through Nordstrom Rack. If it’s too casual for your tastes, whatever brown dress belt you usually wear will work here too.