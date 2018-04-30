Style Scenario: Spring / Summer Wedding, Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. And it’s never too early to start planning ahead. Dressing for warmer weather weddings can be tough. Today’s scenario is for the most common, and most dressed up of weddings. The ceremony will be outdoors, or, in a (poorly ventilated) church. The reception will be held after in a nearby hall. One of the groomsmen (or the groom!) might pass out from heat stroke. Here’s one way to look your best while avoiding what most other men will wear… namely, a dark, heat absorbing suit + stuffy starched shirt and shiny tie combo. Top Photo Credit

The Suit: Suitsupply Havana Fit Unlined Traveler Wool – $599. Spendy, but specifically engineered to be super lightweight, extra breathable, and crease resistant. And that’s basically what you’re looking for in a summertime wedding suit. Yes, the patch pockets make it a little more casual, but that’s fine. It’s still summer, and it’ll still be appropriate. Even if the Groom/Groomsmen will be in tuxes.

The Tie: TheTieBar Point Tip Silk Knit – $25.00. Knit ties are great for warm weather occasions. A solid silk knit, WITH a pointed tip instead of the blunted squared off end? That’s another level.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt – $69.50. Another pick made specifically for the hot weather conditions. Mostly cotton, but there’s 12% poly and 7% spandex woven in for quick-dry ability, good ventilation, and superior stretch. Ships and returns free since it’s Nordstrom.

The Sunglasses: UNIQLO Wellington Folding Sunglasses – $14.90. Cheap, a classic wayfarer design, and they conveniently fold up to a more compact, pocket size for storage. And that feature will come in handy when you’re moving from outdoors to indoors as the ceremony ends and the reception begins.

The Watch: Glycine Silver Dial Moonphase Automatic – $439 w/ FLASHFS10. A basic, Swiss automatic with an all too rare moonphase complication. Y’know, in case you’re a lycanthrope. 40mm case diameter. 22mm band. Simple dial. Much better looking in person. Does hit Massdrop from time to time.

The Socks: Lorenzo Uomo Merino Wool Blend Socks – $12.50. Match your socks to your trousers. It’ll make your legs look longer.

The Shoes: John W. Nordstrom Genova Wingtip Oxford – $139.50 ($185). A made in Italy wingtip oxford that’s sleek but doesn’t appear to be overly pointy. That light shade of brown/tan will look dynamite with the lighter gray suit. Ships and returns free since it’s Uncle Nordy.

The Underwear: UNIQLO Airism Low Rise Boxer Briefs in Gray – $7.90 ($9.90). You can wear a lightweight suit and a dress shirt specifically created to breathe well. But if you’re junk is ensconced in sweaty, once-it-gets-wet-it-stays-wet cotton underwear? Then you’ll be miserable. Airism has a great reputation for being much, much superior to cotton underwear. All for a dirt cheap price.

The Belt: Marino Ratchet Belt in #37 Brown – $27.99. They’re an absolute game changer, and they look like a regular dress belt. Seriously. Don’t scoff. Be as comfortable as you can if you’re gonna be stuck in a suit and tie on a boiling summer day (heaven forbid you’re also inside in a poorly ventilated house of worship).

The Reminder: Drink water. Lots of water. And if you do have to stand for any long periods of time during the ceremony, don’t lock your knees. Unless you REALLY don’t want to be there and a concussion/trip to the hospital/causing a huge scene is worth a hasty exit.