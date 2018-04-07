Steal Alert: Sperry for J. Crew Boat Shoes for $42

So you either like Boat shoes or you don’t. Personally, I’m not a fan, but here’s example #1,243 that this site isn’t, and shouldn’t, be about me.

It’s just about boat-shoes season, and J. Crew appears to have some left-overs from last year kicking about in their sale section. These are a collaboration with Sperry, made from “top quality leather” and are partially lined in chambray.

J. Crew has started a new “buy 2 select items take 20% off, buy 3 select items take 30% off” tiered promotion, but what’s lost in the shuffle here is that at least for now, the TAKE2030 code knocks an additional 30% off sale items. And you don’t have to buy multiple items to get the extra 30% off.

You do have to shell out for shipping (unless you’re doing more shopping and trip the $150 free shipping threshold) but even then, these should qualify as a steal for most boat shoe aficionados. Sizes are a bit scattered at post time, and I wouldn’t expect them to last that long.

That’s all. Carry on.