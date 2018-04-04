Steal Alert: Huckberry Exclusive Chippewa Service Boot for $190

Y’know what just ended? Boot season. Y’know what’s a steal at under $200? These boots. Even if they’re out of season. So don’t fatten up your feet between now and September.

So what makes these things different than the standard 6″ service boots you can find on Amazon? That’d be the leather. And boy, did they get it right. Not only is the leather a slightly lighter-than-walnut, almost deep honey color, but it’s some of the softest yet still thick boot leather I’ve ever felt. Pliable, flexible, but still has the depth that true, thick boot leather has.

And the rest of the boot is pure Chippewa quality. Made in the USA. Vibram V-Bar Outsole is Goodyear welted to the uppers. Sturdy eyelets and speed lace hooks. Heck, Huckberry even ships them for free, free returns are still attached to these things as of post time.

List is $280. Other Chips go for around that, steadily, on Amazon. These American made beauties are now down to about what J. Crew’s made in China Goodyear Welted boots go for when on sale.

Also available in rough-out suede, if that’s more your speed.

Big thanks to reader Darren S. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.