Quick Picks: GAP 40% off No Exclusions

Gap is one of those brands that’s taken a bit of a beating these last few years. With many consumers (not a lot around here) trending towards fast fashion & hyper cheap pieces, it’s the middle ground that has taken it on the chin. GAP and big brother BR haven’t been hauling in the dough like they used to, yet for those that like classic yet updated looks, they can still be great places to get lots of shopping done.

Does it get better than 40% off at GAP? Yes, it can. But the exclusion free thing is worth paying attention to. GAP has a tendency to throw quite a bit under their exclusion umbrella (khakis, jeans, leather accessories, etc.) so even though this is just a one day sale, it’s still worth a mention. Off with some picks.

April showers and what not. Everything you want and nothing you don’t. It’s amazing how good a basic, not too fussy, mid thigh mac can look. Young or old, it’s a great staple to have on hand. 70% cotton and 30% nylon here. Chambray trim details.

An almost half and half linen cotton blend should make for airy, but not transparent chinos. Lots of colors to pick from, and those wide stripes are a nice departure from the norm. NOTE: Big thanks to reader Michael who points out that at checkout, strangely enough, a message pops up after applying the code that says these pants are “final sale, no returns.” That seems… off. They’re full price before the code, and a relatively new arrival? That kind of stuff never makes for final sale items. Might want to check with customer service over chat before purchasing just in case?

Hey now. We could have something here. Totally unlined in the back? Super soft construction? This could be great for those blazing hot days. Just as long as the tail isn’t chopped and the sleeves aren’t oddly long with functioning sleeve cuffs. GAP seems to have had trouble with that in the past, yet, they haven’t done a totally unlined blazer like this either. So, there’s hope here.

So no exclusions really does mean no exclusions. Still can’t believe that GAP is carrying a heritage jacket like the Belstaff Trailmaster, let alone it’s on sale, AND then it also gets another 40% off. Waxed cotton of course.

And now a completely different type of jacket. Looks like something the med staff on the U.S.S. Discovery would wear. I think more than a few of us are gonna dig the looks of this one. And bombers are very much in. Cool to see GAP doing something a little different here with a classic short jacket style.

The champ. Basic for sure, but well executed and is often excluded from normal GAP codes. Not this time. Gets mentioned in style scenarios a ton. Why? Because they’re pretty much the perfect smart-casual belt.

A little spendy for shorts, but they’re not all cotton like cheaper options. A little more than half breezy linen and the rest being sturdy cotton. Should cut down on the weight and open up the fibers a bit for more air flow. Swamp butt be gone!

Two pairs, two fits, and both are a classic dark blue that should go with everything. Usually excluded from codes and promos since they’re jeans.

Another bomber option, only this time in a summery blend of cotton and linen. Three colors to pick from.

Slub weave fabric has that super-casual, uneven texture to it. Lots of colors. Lots.

Another basic that usually gets excluded more often than not thanks to their being… well… basic wheelhouse pants. 98% cotton and 2% lycra. Plenty of saturated colors to pick from. Slim fit.

Intriguing, but those chino like pockets might be a deal-breaker for some. That resin rinse color is right on, and this part of the description is attention grabbing: “Our durable fabric is engineered to have a lighter feel so it’s seasonally right and year-round cool.” Hm. Interesting. Fabric mix is 80% Cotton, 10% Polyester, 8% Elasterrell, and 2% Polyurethane.

Hey you. The one who rolls his eyes whenever we mention chelsea boots on this site because you think we do so too often. Yeah you. These are for you. Smooches.

Thick thigh chums! Heed my call! tired of all the slim to skinny pant fit coverage? Here’s some straight fits for you and me. Made in their worn in but not worn out vintage wash fabric. Usually excluded since they’re khakis (and popular), but not today.

Cardigans don’t get the respect they deserve. Layers are great, but constantly putting on and taking off a pullover can leave you looking like you just stuck your fingers in a light socket. Cardigans solve that problem. This one is a blend of linen and cotton. Perfect for spring, and that cool/crisp texture of linen is always welcome.

Unlike the “clean” mac, this one is all cotton twill. No nylon or poly in there to help rain bead up. But it should still keep you dry in everything but a downpour.

The GAP 40% off no exclusions code SOGOOD expires today, 4/4/18. Remember, as long as the full retail price of your purchase, pre-code, is more than $50, it’ll ship for free.