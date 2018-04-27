New Drinking Games, The Actual Age Range of Millennials, & Royal Dad Style

OH HELL NO!

SPEAKING OF THINGS THAT CAN KILL YOU: What could possibly go wrong?

I CAN’T DECIDE IF THIS GUY… is super lucky or not lucky at all. Either way, you are down to 6 lives by my estimation.

NOT SO SWEET: The problem with artificial sweeteners. Just because I never figured it out doesn’t mean you can’t make better choices.

HEY GUYS! Someone has decided to define the millennial generation once and for all. At least, the actual ages of said millennials. Also, if you find yourself on the border, feel free to say “feck that” because I can relate. Mostly.

DON’T BE THESE GUYS: This is both depressing and scary. It might also be something to keep in mind for future reference.

DAD STYLE: The Royal edition. These guys seems to think Prince William has it going on. What say you?

VIDEO OF THE WEEK: Damn I love this woman.

NFL DRAFT WATCH: Because being an NFL worthy defensive end isn’t enough, this dude has some impressive skills as a producer. Then there’s this guy with an interesting training regiment.

PLANET OF THE APES? One day. Soon. Oh you laugh now…

WHERE IN THE WORLD WAS…Aubrey? Sounds like he was on an adventure.

THEN THERE’S THIS KID: Macaulay Culkin has nothing on Drew. Meanwhile, I suspect The Colonel has something to do with this. Because this has social media stunt all over it’s greasy self.

LOOKING BEYOND THE MP3: Because we can’t even imagine how people will hear music in the future, Massive Attack did this. Brilliant. Also, I am always going to remind people about these guys every chance I get.

PERSPECTIVE:

At this point I’m just spoiled, to be honest. For some reason Eric H continues to make my job easier by sharing must-read clickables week in and week out. He is the wind beneath my wings.

THE OTHER SEX (badass women): Grace Jones. Slave to the rhythm, Bond villain, photographer’s muse, and as she gets ready to turn 70 there is still no stopping her. A Life time of doing whatever she pleases.

THIS MIGHT BE SUPER IMPORTANT: Mutant enzyme to the planet’s rescue? One can hope, right? Oh, and once again, an accident results in something that could be a game changer. Science!

OH. MY. GOUDA: This is a seriously effed up situation for our neighbors to the north.

THAT ONE TIME BEES MADE RED HONEY IN THE BIG APPLE: This is both an update of a former Dossier story and an engaging tale of apiaries, maraschino cherries and a hot summer in the big city.

INCOMING! Yikes. Jim Carrey is not looking so funny these days.

IN SPACE, NO ONE HEARS YOU PURR:

AWKWARD MUCH? Yeah, about those government secret remote mind control plans? Can you maybe return those and forget all about it?

SCIENCE! Because I have the maturity of a 12 year old boy, I present this.

HEADS UP: No really, check this out. Only, if you’re a squeamish germaphobe, I wouldn’t.

WHO’S A GOOD BOY!? Both of them.

AND BECAUSE I COULDN’T PICK JUST ONE THIS WEEK: Floof of the week. I mean, really, this is Peak Floof.

INCOMING:

