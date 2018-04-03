Most Wanted Affordable Style – April 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Yes, it’s spendy. Much more expensive than a Spier & Mackay or Suitsupply. But, it’s made from tropical weight Italian stretch wool, meaning it should be light enough to wear year round. And that bit of stretch should provide some noticeable ease of movement. Plus, it comes in separates. So if your body type is anything but standard, you won’t be forced to try and squeeze into a “drop” zone like many other brands. True trim fit here though. Know that in advance. Fingers crossed these go on sale, and/or, you can use a $100 off $200 code on it (check those physical catalogs you got in the mail for a flyer with a personalized code.) It’s a splurge suit, but it sure is something.

Because sometimes you just want to wear a t-shirt and jeans. And a short sleeve henley, while not technically a t-shirt, is the perfect mid-point between crew neck and v-neck. Hey, it worked for Gosling in Drive. And no, you don’t need to look like Ryan Gosling to look good in one.

I can’t believe that these are still on sale for this price and there are still plenty of sizes left. I already own a pair of strands (dark brown) but at this price, especially considering the increases over at Allen Edmonds, I’m seriously considering picking up a second pair in another shade. These come with a slim, rubber sole that provides just enough traction while still staying subtle. There is a poron-insole with these shoes, so the overall volume inside the shoe is reduced a touch, so that might effect fit. But they aren’t final sale yet, so you should be able to return/exchange them if sizing doesn’t work out. Currently on sale and an additional 25% off thanks to the wardrobe event that just got extended for a few more days.

These are the kind of pants you wear with a sweater polo and white sneakers and look real good even though you’re dressed way down. Yes really. Yes you can pull that off. Italian wool that’s been woven specifically to be warn in warmer weather. And check out those side tabs! No belt needed, and those tabs make for a super precise fit that’s easy to expand or contract as the day wears on. Nice work out of Spier on these. Available in slim or contemporary fit.

Wait, how much? Forty bucks? Huge thanks to reader Alex F. for the tip on this thing. According to him these are 52% wool, unstructured, and just a quarter lined in the back. Liking that blue/grey windowpane pattern too. Fabric has a bit of an open weave to it too, so, it should breathe decent. Decently trim in terms of the fit, and the tail isn’t chopped. Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning. Button stance might be a touch high for some tastes, but… again. Thing is going for forty bucks with the code. Nice to see that Hilfiger might be finally moving away from the SUPER strong/hard shoulders they used to make their suits and sportcoats with.

Yes, these have been mentioned in previous most wanteds, but now there’s codes that’ll knock an extra 25% or 30% off. Here’s how this works:

The 2102 code is good for 25% off sale purchases $40+

code is good for 25% off sale purchases $40+ The 6767 code is good on sale purchases of $60+

The Camel colored textured crew is currently $59.99, while the other two shades (grey and navy) are $79.99. The cashmere is bizarrely good on these things, and the waffle-like texture to the knit of the body is awesome. Lightweight too, so, there’s plenty of time to wear it between now and when it gets real hot. Size shown on the camel color above is a medium on 5’10” / 190.

