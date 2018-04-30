Monday Sales Tripod – Free Shipping + 50% and 20% off JCF, Massdrop USA made Boots, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

There are a few exclusions for that extra 20% off, and it’s what you’d expect. Regardless, those prices on basics like their oxford cloth pants, sunwashed garment dyed polos, AND their new tech-style “performance” polos are pretty incredible. Especially with the free shipping thrown in.

And here we are again. Sizes seem to be getting a little scattered especially if you’re going for an in demand color and width. There still seems to be some debate as to whether or not Allen Edmonds is still making these shoes for Brooks Brothers (despite the cap toes clearly stating Allen Edmonds does.) But even by some sort of sorcery some models no longer are, they’re made in the USA and Goodyear Welted. So if AE doesn’t make em’, I don’t know who does, but they’re stateside and clearly ripping off AE models. Word from some of you guys who HAVE taken a shot at these is that they do feel and look like true Allen Edmonds. For now. So there’s that.

It’s not boot season, but… well perhaps that’s why the prices are so reasonable. That and they’re final sale. No returns. So be very, very careful. Same goes for the watch. Final sale. And it’s a small one. 34mm is the same size as the Timex Marlin. Manual wind here, just like the Marlin, but Junghans is gonna be lightyears ahead in terms of build quality.

Made in the USA from all Horween sourced leather. Super versatile casual to smart casual (if not more formal) workplace design. Tough to beat this kind of value. No, it’s not some super rigid attache. It’s good quality, CXL leather. So there’s gonna be some pliability and depth to the color. And it’s best to consider these final sale, since Gustin is a pre-order model. Also, these don’t ship until June or July.

Also worth a mention on a Monday