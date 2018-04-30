Monday Sales Tripod – Free Shipping + 50% and 20% off JCF, Massdrop USA made Boots, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. J.C.F.: 50% off + Extra 20% off & Free Ship w/ SPRINGTIME
- Sunwashed Garment Dyed Polos – $15.60
- Moisture Wicking 100% Poly “Performance” Polos – $15.60
- Cotton/Nylon/Merino Striped Henley Hoodie – $35.20
- Lightweight Cotton Shirt-Jacket – $35.20
- Oxford Cloth Pants in Straight or Slim – $25.60 (shown top left)
- Lightweight Chinos in Slim, Straight, or Athletic Fit – $23.60
There are a few exclusions for that extra 20% off, and it’s what you’d expect. Regardless, those prices on basics like their oxford cloth pants, sunwashed garment dyed polos, AND their new tech-style “performance” polos are pretty incredible. Especially with the free shipping thrown in.
#2. Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Select Clearance Items
- Medallion Cap Toe Oxfords – $223.50 ($428)
- Cap Toe Oxfords – $223.50 ($428)
- Perforated Cap Toe Oxfords – $223.50 ($428)
- Wingtip oxfords – $223.50 ($428)
- Wingtip Bluchers – $223.50 ($428)
And here we are again. Sizes seem to be getting a little scattered especially if you’re going for an in demand color and width. There still seems to be some debate as to whether or not Allen Edmonds is still making these shoes for Brooks Brothers (despite the cap toes clearly stating Allen Edmonds does.) But even by some sort of sorcery some models no longer are, they’re made in the USA and Goodyear Welted. So if AE doesn’t make em’, I don’t know who does, but they’re stateside and clearly ripping off AE models. Word from some of you guys who HAVE taken a shot at these is that they do feel and look like true Allen Edmonds. For now. So there’s that.
#3. Massdrop: Cap Toe Boots, Wingtip Boots, Mechanical Watches
- Made in the USA Oak Street Captoe Boot – $249.99 FINAL
- Made in the UK Loake 1880 Bedale Wingtip Boot – $274.99 FINAL
- Made in Germany 34mm Junghans Max Bill Mechanical Watch – $529.99 FINAL
It’s not boot season, but… well perhaps that’s why the prices are so reasonable. That and they’re final sale. No returns. So be very, very careful. Same goes for the watch. Final sale. And it’s a small one. 34mm is the same size as the Timex Marlin. Manual wind here, just like the Marlin, but Junghans is gonna be lightyears ahead in terms of build quality.
BONUS Gustin: USA Made Horween Briefcases for $219 FINAL
Made in the USA from all Horween sourced leather. Super versatile casual to smart casual (if not more formal) workplace design. Tough to beat this kind of value. No, it’s not some super rigid attache. It’s good quality, CXL leather. So there’s gonna be some pliability and depth to the color. And it’s best to consider these final sale, since Gustin is a pre-order model. Also, these don’t ship until June or July.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off select clearance items.
- Bonobos: They’ve added some new items to their sale section, calling it their “spring sale.” Stuff is still expensive though. Because, well, it’s still Bonobos. Try the code BLUEMOON. It might still work for 20% off. Might not.
- HauteLook: They’re running a Red Wing Factory 2nds event, including some factory 2nds weekender chelsea boots for under $130.