J Crew Factory Jumps in the Tech Polo Ring, USA Made Dress Shoes, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

What have we here? “Performance” polos from J. Crew Factory? Ordered. And don’t worry, the annual polo palooza is fast approaching. Last year wasn’t the best polo crop. There are some good ones this year. Fingers crossed these make the list as a winner.

See what we’re doing here? We’re using socks from the sale section (at post time this is working) to trip the $300 threshold. At $300, use the $100 off $300 code SP18BC and you end up with Goodyear Welted, made in the USA shoes for just north of $200. Not bad being that they aren’t 2nds quality.

So the site says these things are “poplin” but… it sure doesn’t look like it. Big thanks to Ryan N. for the tip who saw these in person, in store. Available in either slim or straight fit. Could be perfect for those hot summer days. Also, I don’t know what the “printed” distinction means on these pants. They just look like they’re heathered/chambray-ish/oxford cloth-y. Beats me.

How’d tax day shake down for you. Good? Got some money back? Y’know, that’s actually not good. But. I totally understand how it makes one feel. Anyway, sock that return away in the emergency fund. But if you just can’t stand it, there’s the big AE sale.

Well look what’s back on Massdrop. It’s worth noting that while $169.99 is a fine price for a Seiko 007 or 009, they’re final sale. If you want the ability to return the thing, head over to Amazon or Jomashop. They’ve got much of the SKX series for $179.99. BUT… and this is a big difference from most Massdrop products, THIS time Massdrop actually has these in stock. No waiting. Ships in 2-3 days.

Good God that’s a lot of money ($240!!) for what amounts to a small lamp (if that, depending on how much light it casts). But… good grief I want one. Levitates thanks to magic. Or, magnets. Magic or magnets. I dunno. I didn’t major in the science.

Also worth a mention: