Is Craft Bourbon about to go Bust, “New” Tolkien, & the other g

HULK, IN REPOSE:

(thank you)

INTRODUCING…the oldest restaurant in the world.

AKA MY WORST NIGHTMARE: I have my reasons for avoiding these things, but if you love sailing the seas, then this might be the greatest thing ever.

#DELETEFACEBOOK: Fuel for the fire.

DUCK! DUCK! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOSE!

SO YOU THINK YOU KNOW THE ALPHABET? Do you? Do you really? This makes me feel ancient.

TINDER – THE LOGAN’S RUN VERSION:

(thank you)

WHILE MOST OF THE NBA IS ON THE BENCH…this guy sweeps in to make for a terrific evening. I am a sucker for stories like this.

OH THAT’S NASTY: I mean, it is gross and all that, but it very well could be interpreted as a black humor horror flick.

PUFFIN-STUFF: We really don’t know life at all. I mean, I doubt Joni Mitchell had this specific thing in mind when she strung those words together, but basically, it’s kind of true.

BUSY BODDIE’S…be busy boddy-ing, and hilarity ensues. This is so metal. I so desperately wish I could hear a retelling of this event from the scene. Because, accents.

THE PHILOSOPHER MONKEY:

(thank you)

Actually, it is the distinctive De Brazza’s monkey. And it is badass.

Speaking of badass. Our Enduro-lovin’ interwebs-scourin’ finder of interesting things, Eric H, returns with a bountiful collection of linkables this week. For those about to read, we thank him.

ADULTING 101: You know that kind of totally important paper that is a big deal after you die? You should think about doing one. Now… about your laundry. Going to a dinner party? There are rules, and apparently some of them are new. And finally, something that is completely relevant to my interests, the pantry.

OPTICAL DELIGHT: (movies/tv trailers) IT FINALLY GOT MADE!!!! The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. And then there is this.

CONSUME: (food stuffs): Next time you’re in Austin, this should be on your list of where to chow down. Meanwhile, as Eric says, maybe you should just stick with Tobasco sauce. Then there’s this guy who really, really, really loves his cheap beer.

DO YOU GMAIL? This seems like it could be important.

WHAT’S IN A NAME? Humor, apparently.

BELLHOP PEE-WEE!

(thank you)

IS THERE A CRAFT BOURBON BUBBLE? These folks seem to think there is.

NUTS. As in, the secret squirrel rules for theirs.

RELIGION IN AMERICA: There appears to be a trend.

NERD ALERT! Forty four years after his death, JRR Tolkien is about to publish another novel from Middle Earth.

THE WAR ON ALZHEIMER’S: This seems really promising.

INCOMING!

They’re gonna need a bigger undersea research station.

