Troubles in Fast Fashion, a New Use for Hops, & The Data they’re Collecting

STARRY STARRY REFLECTIONS:

(thank you)

SO…NOT-SO-FAST FASHION? This doesn’t bode well for this retailer. That’s plainly obvious. But more to the point, what does this say about millennial’s shopping habits? Are they buying online now? Are they not buying as much? These guys are one of the brands that seriously hurt traditional clothing retailers. So, what next?

FACEBOOK 1: When you are losing the PR war on a global level, what do you do? Pay for play.

YO CHICKEN LITTLE: You’re up!

THE MORE YOU KNOW (comet rainbow sploosh): You would think that at this stage in our timeline, we would have figured out all of our pieces parts. Surprise!

THEY ALL TURN ON YOU IN THE END: So YouTube is going full-asshole and they are going to make you wish there was a legitimate alternative. Remember when Google’s motto was do no evil?

OH! OK THEN:

(thank you)

MON DIEU! The men in my family are all pretty much d-bags. It’s a not so secret family secret. But we would never blame our Scottish heritage for that. This guy has some nerve.

FURTHER EVIDENCE WE ARE DOOMED: I mean. Really. What is there to say?

GOOD NEWS: Because we can always use more of it. And then some…

CHEERS! I think a toast to these ladies is in order.

ALTERNATIVE AMERICAN GOTHIC:

(thank you)

LIFE FINDS A WAY: I’m not sure whether this makes me happy or sad. But it seems animals adapt to us everyday. Then there’s this.

FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF UNEXPECTED SILVER LININGS: I’m just going to leave this here.

PERFECT TIMING? It seems like these kinds of videos and stories are coming along every few months now. As if they think the country’s attention is elsewhere.

OH THE PLACES YOU’LL GO! 20,000 leagues under the sea. Sort of.

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES:

(thank you)

Our forever-on-the-VIP-list Dossier Chief Supplier of Impulse Clickables Eric H managed to submit another terrific batch of “you gotta read this” links before embarking on another enduro race. Good luck mister!

CONSUME (food stuff): Not. Even. Surprised. At all. | Oh hell no. Get real. | Guaranteed to be the next big cake craze. | Thank you ma’am.

INCOMING! You have to love this cast. At least, Eric does. I’m with Eric.

ONCE UPON A TIME…there were these things called mailboxes. And one man in the Pacific Northwest decided to introduce the soon-to-be-extinct receptacles to the “selfie.”

MEANWHILE IN TEXAS: I got nothing.

FROM BEHIND THE LENS…to the written word, a legendary fashion photographer leaves behind an unexpected gift.

LIGHTNING ROUND: So bad it’s good? No, this is not about “The Room.” | Hurray, I guess? | Everything old is new again. Of course I love this.

NIKE CORTEZ IN ACTION:

(thank you)

‘MURICA! I don’t know what I appreciate most about this story: the dude’s name, his appetite for destruction or his commitment to making a point.

YOUR WEEKLY CRYPTOCURRENCY UPDATE: Apparently this is not a good thing for Bitcoin and company? It remains to be seen.

DAILY MOTIVATION: This is something. For reals.

FACEBOOK 2: If you want to know how to retrieve all in the data has on you, this is relevant to your interests.

INCOMING:

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.