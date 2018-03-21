The Dappered Space Most Wanted Affordable Home Style March 2018

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style. Spring is most definitely in the air. Although it’s not out of the norm for northern regions to still see snow, the earliest of spring bulbs are starting to poke out of the ground, and brief glimpses of the warmer temps to come start to tease. With that in mind, here are some spring inspired home picks.

If you tend to like a more natural, organic look to your surroundings, this dish set might be right up your alley. The color scheme of white and black, cut through by a grey blue line is evocative of stormy spring skies. Jesus, I should write for the J. Petermen catalog. Anyway, these are just different enough to get compliments at an intimate springtime dinner with friends.

Uh oh, I’m feeling some J. Peterman coming on again. 3 spring rain-like drops come together in this striking aluminum fashioned pendant. Finished in a black matte on the outside, with contrasting vintage brass within that will create a warm sunshine cast over wherever you choose to place it. On sale through 3/31.

The words are flowing today my friends. Spring soil, freshly churned, and plotted out into patterns, created to eventually yield the harvest of the season. Row upon row of possibility. The geometric patterns at play on this over-sized pillow are the perfect way to fill up some space on a solid couch with some visual contrast. And it ships free.

We’re rolling people. The once faraway daydreams of warm afternoons spent on the patio sipping vermouth spritzers with dear old Bipsy and Patrick are closer to realization with each passing minute. Thank God for daylight saving time. This très chic chat set from Tarjay boasts a modern, trendy appeal. Alright, I think my mind is starting to meld with J. Peterman himself. Who the hell are Bipsy and Patrick?

This… isn’t really affordable at all. But it’s the kind of thing that’ll knock the socks off of Bipsy, am I right? Charming old girl. Handles on this flatware set are hand-forged and copper plated. I should say something about reflecting sunsets and cowboys and all that jazz, but alas, I can not compete with the master, and it’s dinner time, so I’m out.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.