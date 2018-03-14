Style Scenario: Early Spring in the Mountains

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Now before all the armchair mountain men lose their minds over the inadequacy of this stuff, no one is looking to recreate the Amundsen Expedition here. These are options for getting up/out to a cabin, and relaxing. Just a few functional, flexible pieces suitable for the weather of an early spring weekend getaway, even if the most physical activity you’ll end up doing is half an hour of wood chopping. Unplug. Relax. Hibernate a bit.

The Sweater: JCF Striped Sweatshirt Sweater – $34.50 ($59.50). The feel of a sweatshirt with the styling of a sweater. Comfort is the name of the game.



The Watch: Casio Diver – $50ish. Yep, this one again. Why? Because, it’s a great option for your mountain escape. With its 200m water resistance, and resin band, it’s hardy enough to withstand any rain/snow, or some good ol’ wood chopping.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $39.95. Simple, basic and comfortable. You don’t need anything more on this trip.



The Jacket: Goodfellow & Co Men’s Standard Fit Wool 4 Pocket Military Jacket – $79.99. Look, if you’re planning on spending a lot of time exploring outside, in the rain or snow, you’re going to want to wear something a little more weather appropriate. But, for the drive up to the cabin, getting into the cabin, and relaxing in the cabin…this will suit you just fine.

The Reading Material: The Passage by Justin Cronin – $14.25 (paperback). An updated take on a cataclysmic virus/zombie-esque type story. Part of a trilogy. Exceptionally written; you won’t be able to put it down. Might be a little creepy for being in an isolated cabin…but maybe you like that sort of thing.



The Entertainment: Catch Phrase – $15.94 & Playing Cards – $5.77 (2 pack). Most likely you won’t have cell phone or internet access (isn’t that kind of the point?), and most likely you’ll be escaping with family or friends, so you’ll want something fun and easy to pass the time.

The Bag: Rains 30L Duffel – $66.98 FINAL ($110). “Built to defy the elements and look good doin’ it.” This Danish (pretty sure it’s made in Denamrk?) made, 30L duffel, with custom-developed waterproof fabric, will keep all your personal items dry regardless of the weather.

The Jeans: GAP Straight Fit with GapFlex – $69.95. You’ll want something comfortable enough to lounge around in while you’re reading in front of the fire, but also sturdy enough if you have to shovel a path through the snow to the outhouse.

The Boots: Danner Mountain 600 – $200. A Dappered favorite, these boots get it all done, and get better and better looking over time. Not a crazy clunky long distance hiker, and not an athletic shoe dressed up to look like it’s tough. Right in between. Size down a half size. Or, if these aren’t your thing, bring along whatever your preferred pair of breathable, waterproof, sturdy boots happens to be. Don’t worry about matching your leather colors here.



The Socks: Wigwam Men’s Merino Wool Comfort Hiker Midweight Crew Socks – $10.36. These wool socks will keep your feet dry and warm, no matter what the activity, napping included.

Something to Sip: Viña Bujanda Crianza – $12.99. According to vinepair.com, “Wines classified as Crianza are aged for one year in oak and one year in bottle. These wines are perfect for everyday drinking, with a relatively low price point and flavors that are both fresh and accessible”- making this full-flavored, yet easy to drink, Rioja Tempranillo the perfect addition to a relaxing evening in front of the fire.