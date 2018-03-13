Quick Picks: Lands’ End 50% off 1 Reg. Priced Item One Day Sale

Lands’ End seems to have clammed up lately with codes and promos. Lots of 30% off codes and pins out there, but not much north of that. So while it doesn’t work on sale items, and there’s not a ton of new spring arrivals available yet, it still felt like this was worth a mention.

Code GOLDEN and pin 7023 is set to expire today. And again, it won’t work on more than one thing in your cart. Just one item. Off we go.

Obligatory. For those that work in a more formal than smart-casual work environment, these things can be wallet-savers. Nice, lighter weight merino wool. Lots of colors to pick from and you can have em’ hemmed before they leave the warehouse. Also available in a traditional fit.

Getting that Armour-Lux style without the high price. Cotton/Rayon blend here. Traditional blue and white stripes, plus the shoulder buttons. Another alternative to wearing a hoodie.

Wait, it’s NOT on backorder? They have all sizes? Amazeballs. Now, while the wool isn’t luxurious, it’s a hell of a price for a half canvas do-anything navy blazer. Full review here. Also available in a traditional fit.

Nor’easter? WHAT Nor’easter??? Well, winter ain’t over yet. But swim season isn’t that far off either. The volley trunk from Lands’ End is one of the better, affordable (borderline dirt cheap) swim trunk designs out there. Good looking prints and solids, a mesh liner, and a few different lengths.

Neck and sleeve sizing instead of ballpark S/M/L. Supima cotton. A basic, but a well executed basic. More dress-shirt like than casual, thick ocbd. Thinner than a squishy OCBD you’d wear untucked under a sweater with jeans and sneakers. Available in classic or tailored. If you want tailored, don’t forget to click that option when selecting your size.

A more casual, rumpled version of their Hyde Park oxfords. Multiple colors to pick from. Kinda a bummer that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50 though. Note that there are three fit options on these things.There’s traditional, tailored, and slim. Don’t forget to click on one of those before you pick your size.

Derby Day is less than two months away. Not bad if you live in the south, or, somewhere hot and sticky enough that seersucker isn’t seen as something antiquated. This is pincord though, so, a little crisper than wrinkly seersucker. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. Looks to be unlined in the back too. There’s real potential here. Remember, today’s deal is only applicable on ONE item. So, you either have to order the jacket now and the pants later, or, if you order both at the same time you’ll pay full price on the pants. That is, if you’re going for the full suit and not just one of the two pincord options. Both the coat and pants are available in their traditional fit.

Gotta say I’m intrigued by these. Nylon/poly twill that’s supposed to breathe, wick, and stretch with ease. As the worlds of technical garments and style continue to smash into each other at a break neck pace, these might be a cheap way to dip a toe (or a couple of legs) in those waters.

Classic, Barbour-like sporting looks without the heritage brand price tag. Corduroy collar, brass-tone snaps, raglan sleeves, and a vent in the rear for ease of movement. Also available in vest form, albeit the vests are on sale and thus, not up for the code.

A warmer weather version of a winter classic. Shawl collar pullover, chunky knit, and made from a seasonal 55% linen, 45% cotton yarn.

Pretty cheap for waxed canvas and leather trim. You just gotta be okay with that big Lands’ End branding patch. Briefcase dimensions are 16”L x 12”H x 4.5”D. Duffel is 24”L x 11”H x 11”D.

Huge thanks to reader Brian C. for sending in the tip on these sheets. They’re made out of the exact same, cool and crisp fabric that Lands’ End makes their oxford shirts out of. Price range above indicates what you pay depending on your mattress size (twin, full, queen, king).

Free shipping kicks in at fifty bucks.