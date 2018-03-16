Protein Powder Dangers, Cutting back on Sugar, & Good Sleep gets even more important

GOALS:

HEADS UP LADS: That protein powder you’re taking might include some things you definitely do no want. This was surprising especially if you are vegan. Thanks to Joe for passing this along.

NEWS MEDIA 101: The more you know (comet rainbow sploosh). Don’t ask me where the source would land in that graphic. Thanks to my favorite Glamazon for submitting this.

BUT WHAT ABOUT GEOFFERY? I don’t know for sure but I think Trump Jr shot him and had him mounted. I could be wrong.

FOR ANYONE WHO HAS LOST SOMEONE TO OPIATE ABUSE…this could be devastating news.

GROUND CONTROL TO MAJOR TOM: Space messes with your DNA and does other strange stuff to your body.

A CLASSIC.

DIDJA POKEMON? Are you a Jurassic Park fan? This is your lucky day!

I’M SORRY DAVE. I’M AFRAID I CAN’T DO THAT: Somewhere right now, a balding, portly, middle aged sci-fi nerd is crying with joy. (That would be me.)

LOOK! UP IN THE SKY! Maybe that Blink 182 dude is onto something?

READER’S DIGEST MAGAZINE IS LIKE, “DAMN! WHY DIDN’T WE THINK OF THAT!”

The Weekend Dossier’s Executive Freelance contributor Eric H is in Arkadelphia, Arkansas tomorrow for race #4 Iron Mountain. We wish him the best and thank him for another great week of must-see links! Good luck Eric!

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: I think we can all appreciate this help.

ERIC KNOWS ABOUT HOW I FEEL ABOUT ANTS…so, this. I’m telling you, they will rule us in the not-so-distant future.

NO OTHER WAY TO SAY IT: This is a total mind-fuck. That’s the only way to describe it.

THE OTHER SEX: (badass women) Overlooked – this is long overdue and much appreciated.

JOIN THE CLUB! Eric has no idea that I have given up sugar. This is day 15. I haven’t killed anyone yet so progress is better than expected. If you are up for the challenge, this should prove helpful!

LIGHTNING ROUND: Hate spiders? Give this a try. I’ll pass, but you go ahead. | Speaking of spiders, this woman is a hero. | Loneliness is bad for your health. | Triumph of the human spirit. You best have some tissue available. | An eternally evergreen burrito rant.

FREAK OUT IN A MOONAGE DAYDREAM:

SPEAKING OF ALADDIN SANE: I believe I might have to try a few of these.

GIMME A C! GIMME AN R! GIVE ME AN A! GIVE ME A P! What’s that spell? Mumps, apparently.

BYE FOR NOW? I don’t imagine you can ever rule out that these won’t make another comeback down the road. Still, mine was the perfect first car.

PANDALAND! This is pretty amazing. There is a lot of room to groove for these guys.

I’M NOT SURE WHETHER TO…mark this down as “Goals” or “I hate this guy.” Also, I need to start riding my bicycle that goes nowhere more.

TERMINATOR EYES:

THIS IS BAD, M’KAY? When you are a chain of coffee shops that doesn’t have any coffee, something’s wrong. Or, in this case, some things are wrong. This is kind of wild.

ZZZZZZZZZ’S THE DAY: In a manner of speaking. Sort of. Mostly. I have no shame. Also, Joe, who found this story is wondering why he still puts up with me.

EENY MEENY MINY MOE…where it’s falling, someone knows! They think. Lower Michigan…heads up!

LOST IN TRANSLATION? Honestly, I just went here to read about some ugly sea beastie but the only thing truly baffling is the writing, or whatever you call this..

FURTHER PROOF THAT THE 70’S WERE JUST FUGLY:

YOU ARE NOT ALONE: It is really encouraging seeing this conversation taking place right now. It can only be a positive thing. There a lot of people out there who are going through some difficult times and to hear that people you might respect are willing to talk about it openly is important. Another contribution from Joe.

DON’T DRINK THE KOOL-AID: Introducing a new kind of 21st century cult.

MORE OF THIS PLEASE! Because we don’t get enough stories like this one and this one.

THE MORE I LEARN ABOUT BITCOIN…the more it bugs me.

THAT OTHER DOSSIER…and the man behind it. It very well might not be what you’ve heard.

INCOMING! Courtesy of Eric.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly. Also, thanks for still hanging out here. If you skipped the story about the link between good sleep and weight loss because of my dumb ass pun, you should check this out.