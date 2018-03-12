Most Wanted Affordable Style – March 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Banana Republic came out with a black, merino wool sweater blazer a few months back, and it deservedly sold out pretty quick. This thing is a new arrival (so expect a re-stock on sizes?) and the 87% linen, 13% nylon “performance” fabric has real potential for the upcoming spring. These sweater blazers are honestly pretty darn versatile. And they look awesome over a t-shirt. Yes really. Never thought I’d say that. NOTE: If you’re a cardmember, this is down to $66.60 through today with the codes BRCARD50 and BRCARD.

Cap toe, oxford, heritage style work boots that are made in the USA and built to last. Cross your fingers for a code and these might dip even further in the future. Sure, boot season is almost up, but boy these are good looking. Big thanks to Pedro S. for pointing out that these are going for under $200 at Nordstrom Rack! (Originally saw em’ at East Dane for $280)

Man that coat is something. 80% wool / 20% poly by Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico mill. Removable hood. Taped seams and a broad collar. Proof that simplicity really can be something else.

One of the best bargains in lightweight, comfortable, spring and summer pants. Currently half off and shipping for free thanks to their latest promo. Oxford cloth is nice and airy. Not super thick or stiff. Plus, they ship free today with the code SLAMDUNK.

Not cheap. But? Bonobos runs tiered codes every now again. So if you can be patient, this should drop. Absolutely wearable now with jeans, and would look great with those oxford cloth pants in the heat. 97% wool and 3% lycra. Just butterfly lined in the back, so, should breathe well. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring. True slim or a more generous standard fit.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.