Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Select Brooks Brothers Clearance, Retro Seikos, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Sadly, the extra 25% off isn’t applying to their collection of Allen Edmonds made shoes this time. Drat. BUT… on clearance plus an additional discount Brooks Brothers sportcoats happen to be a favorite around these parts.

This would be the shirt company that’s known for their… different… sizing strategy. No neck and sleeve measurements here. Instead, you’ve got combinations of short, average, tall, and skinny, slim, athletic, or broad. Some guys swear by em’ though. They’re moving warehouses, so they’re blowing out their normally $85 – $95 shirts for $30 – $40. Plus, you can take an extra 10% off 2 shirts, 15% off 3 shirts, and so on. Discount maxes out at an extra 30% off. Sizes are pretty picked over though. And it’s all Final Sale.

Whoa. Okay now Suitsupply. Nice work. Many guys can’t squeeze into the Suitsupply pants that come married to the jacket, or, vice versa. So separates? That’s where it’s at. You get to pick the jacket, and then a separate pair of pants in the size you want (not the size the nested drop thinks you want). Lots of warm weather stuff here. Keep scrolling when you get to that section of their site. There’s a lot more than just the three shown above.

Last call here people. Drop closes today. Multiple colors available here, and there are toe options too (either plain toe or a cap toe with a bit of perforations and pinking on that cap). But, as is the case with Massdrop, it’s final sale. So do your research.

Another option from Massdrop. Quite retro looking. 44mm case diameter, so, gonna be too bulky for some guys, but it certainly is unique. Automatic movement. Exhibition caseback. Couple of color/strap options to pick from, but the brown leather strap one is already sold out.

Also worth a mention on a Monday