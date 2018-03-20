In Review: The Jomers Italian Fabric Travel Jean

If you like the Bonobos travel jean, but don’t necessarily love their heavier weight and steep price, then you’re gonna love these just released 5-pockets from Jomers.

They feel like a summerweight version of the Bonobos Travel Jean. The fabric is noticeably thinner and lighter in weight, yet anything but cheap feeling. Woven in Italy, these pants are constructed from 8 oz Italian denim that’s 98% cotton and 2% stretch. And for there being just 2% stretch in there, they actually move quite well. It’s awfully nice for the asking price.

Size shown here is an unaltered standard fit, 33 waist & 34 length (only one length available) on 5’10” / 195

Cut and sewn in Egypt, then shipped to our shores in five shades and two fits. You’re looking at the more generous, “standard” fit in this post, on my 5’10” / 195 pound frame. And you might notice they don’t fit… awesome. That’s because they only come in one length (the biggest drawback by far of these pants.) An inseam of 34 inches. So unless you’re one tall drink of water, you best be prepared to spend some cash at the tailor.

Five shades. Two fits (slim and standard).

BUT, that’s not too unexpected with Jomers. Their stuff is priced so reasonably, that many guys put up with the seemingly perpetual sold-out-ness of their products, and the somewhat limited sizes that they offer. Yet, it would be nice to see different inseam lengths. Offering any sort of pant in only 34″ inseams is something you’d expect from wool trousers or suit trousers. Not something more casual like this.

8 oz garment dyed Italian lightweight fabric. Still denim, but not heavy or stiff.

Darker in person. That texture must make it seem lighter on camera.

Are they worth it? That depends on how easy it is for you to get your pants hemmed. If you do that work yourself, then absolutely. If you like your tailor (or, local dry cleaner that does minor alternations) and it’s quick and easy to get out, then yes absolutely. The fabric really is that nice. Especially if you’re a jeans addict, who hates to shelve his collection of 5-pockets during the warmer months. These 8 oz lightweight should do just fine in all but the hottest of weather.

Lightweight enough to be worn when it heats up.

Dark Gray is shown in this post with a JCF linen blazer, polo, and white sneakers.

There are five shades to pick from, and from what I understand, Jomers just dropped these things today. So if past is prologue, stock in common sizes might not last forever. Get on it if you’re interested, and make sure you put a call in to your tailor for hemming.