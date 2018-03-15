Extra 20% off Ledbury Sale Items, New Suitsupply Arrivals, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Ledbury: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ EXTRA20
- The Blue Harcourt Casual Shirt – $76 FINAL ($185)
- The Navy Middleton Crew 70% Wool / 30% Cashmere Sweater – $100 FINAL ($245)
- The Oatmeal Hawthorne 100% Merino Wool Crew Sweater – $103.20 ($185)
- The Grey Rhondes Gingham Casual Shirt – $68 FINAL ($165)
It’s a true clearance, so sizes are REALLY scattered across the board. Lots of final sale items are lurking about too, so, tread carefully with those. But if you’ve got a Ledbury addiction (my hand is raised) but wince at their steep full prices, now’s not a bad time to take a gander at what’s on sale.
Massdrop: Oak Street Bootmakers Trench – $299 FINAL ($426)
Multiple colors available here, and there are toe options too (either plain toe or a cap toe with a bit of perforations and pinking on that cap). But, as is the case with Massdrop, it’s final sale. So do your research.
Suitsupply: New Arrivals are in
- Naopli Light Grey Plain Wool Super 110s – $399
- Havana Fit Light Brown Linen – $599
- Havana Fit Cotton/Linen/Wool Blue Check Sportcoat – $399
No more pre-order stuff. It’s in, and it’s in stock. Fire away. Free shipping and free returns since it’s Suitsupply. And it does look like a few new (at least to me?) styles have trickled in too.
Allen Edmonds: New Additions to Clearance
- Quilted Blazer – $197 ($375)
- Made in the USA Pebble Grain Duffel – $347 ($695)
- Vancouver Boot – $197 ($350)
- Suede Strands in Brown or Navy – $247 ($395)
Not a ton new in there, but it’s worth a quick browse if you’re an Allen Edmonds fan, but don’t like shelling out full price. Clearance is different than the shoebank/the factory 2nds area. These should be first quality, and there’s no re-stocking fee to send something back.
J. Crew: 10% off 1, 20% off 2, 30% off 3, 40% off 4 select w/ NEWNEW
The Four Item Combo/Outfit Pick:
- Broken-in /Chino Pant in 1040 Athletic Fit ($68)
- Stretch American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt ($69.50)
- Bomber Jacket in Piqué Fleece ($89.50)
- Ludlow Topcoat in Italian Wool-Cashmere ($309.99) already on sale
= $322.19 Total (Normally $677 at full price)
Kinda a bummer that you need to bulk buy to get those higher % off discounts, but at least it’s working on most sale items. Lots of exclusions. Doesn’t look like any of their sportcoats are getting this cut.
Also worth a mention:
- Allen Edmonds: They’re still running an up to 30% off select items sale, with that 30% off cut getting applied to Daltons and Liverpools among others.
- Costco: Heads up Costco members. It seems like they’ve got a deal going on ex-officio, super breathable, crazy comfortable, wildly wicking, boxer briefs. 3 pack for only $22.98. Big thanks to Jake S. for the tip!
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off sale items, no code necessary. Discount applied at checkout.