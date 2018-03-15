Extra 20% off Ledbury Sale Items, New Suitsupply Arrivals, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s a true clearance, so sizes are REALLY scattered across the board. Lots of final sale items are lurking about too, so, tread carefully with those. But if you’ve got a Ledbury addiction (my hand is raised) but wince at their steep full prices, now’s not a bad time to take a gander at what’s on sale.

Multiple colors available here, and there are toe options too (either plain toe or a cap toe with a bit of perforations and pinking on that cap). But, as is the case with Massdrop, it’s final sale. So do your research.

No more pre-order stuff. It’s in, and it’s in stock. Fire away. Free shipping and free returns since it’s Suitsupply. And it does look like a few new (at least to me?) styles have trickled in too.

Not a ton new in there, but it’s worth a quick browse if you’re an Allen Edmonds fan, but don’t like shelling out full price. Clearance is different than the shoebank/the factory 2nds area. These should be first quality, and there’s no re-stocking fee to send something back.

The Four Item Combo/Outfit Pick:

= $322.19 Total (Normally $677 at full price)

Kinda a bummer that you need to bulk buy to get those higher % off discounts, but at least it’s working on most sale items. Lots of exclusions. Doesn’t look like any of their sportcoats are getting this cut.

Also worth a mention: