Blockchain (hopefully) Explained, Blockbuster Video is (barely) holding on, &… Beaker

EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE, 24/7/365:

(thank you)

SNAP CRAP: It is painfully obvious that the folks in big tech know a whole lot about many important things and not much about many practical things. This is just something.

THE PROBLEM WITH BITCOIN: To be specific, the latest problem with the cryptocurrency.

SPEAKING OF CRYPTOCURRENCY: What is all this about Blockchain anyway? Here you go.

THIS IS NOT AMERICA: This is not only insanely dangerous, it’s, well it’s just all around not good.

POUR A 40? Ladies and gentlemen, have we come to the dying days of sarcasm?

ME 24/7/365:

(thank you)

STRANGE ANIMALS ARE THE BEST ANIMALS: And these guys are as strange as it gets. Which makes this all the more interesting.

SWORD STORIES: And by now you are fully aware that these rarely go well for anyone involved.

THERE ARE SOME VERY TERRIBLE PEOPLE IN THIS WORLD: Truly tragic. And to just because of who it happened to. Elder abuse is one of the worst things people do to each other.

STOP MAKING SCENTS: The stinking of America.

THE SYMBOLIC PEW PEW PEW:

(thank you)

Fresh from ripping up the course at his most recent enduro race, our Senior VP of Lightning Chasers Eric H has shared a few things for you guys this week.

WHAT THE ACTUAL PT BARNUM BALONEY IS…this?

CONSUME: (food stuffs) I believe Eric sums it up well: The ultimate food information. Questions answered. tl’dr – Eat more plants, less meat, no processed food and forget about carb classification.

THE CURE FOR EVERYTHING: Sometimes you just need to peep a sweet pup.

INCOMING: The notorious RGB.

ME ON SPECIAL OCCASIONS:

(thank you)

AUTONOMOUS MAYHEM? The main reason why I give the side eye to self driving cars is because I have control issues. Then there’s this.

DOSSIER UPDATE: At this point I’m the first to admit that this is bordering on overkill, but here’s another Pharma Bro story that he probably doesn’t want people knowing about.

MEANWHILE, AT THE NORTH POLE: Santa’s elves are not happy about this. Not one bit.

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: If you’ve purchased a one-pot (which my mom used to call a pressure cooker), this is relevant to your interests.

INCOMING!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.