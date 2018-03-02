Big Style in Nature, America’s Greatest Time Piece, & an Instant Pot Warning

LOOK AT THIS HANDSOME BASTARD! LOOK AT HIM!

(thank you)

I KNOW NOTHING: How does this work anyway? Because this doesn’t seem right to me.

GOLD MEDAL PERFORMANCE: This just pushes all my happy buttons.

HEADS UP FELLAS: These things are super popular at the moment so this may be relevant to your interests.

WHAT. THE. HAMBURGERS: Check. This. Out! I’m pretty sure I’ve seen this before but was so overwhelmed by its power to impress that I forgot all about it so it’s all brand new again.

WHEN THIS IS YOUR FIRST IMPRESSION…

(thank you)

It was for me. Tom Hardy in Bronson. And in not one frame is anything obstructing his mouth. Bonus!

CANNOT BE UNSEEN: That one time your editor sends you a link that makes you yelp in front of your pals. Come for the picture. Stay for the comments. For once, they won’t ruin your day. Mostly.

UGH: This comes as no surprise and it is still totally depressing.

MEANWHILE…the big one that didn’t get away. Also, I had no idea there were constables in America.

CHEESUS! You don’t say! Also, true story: my mom used to call the orange cheese we had when I was a kid “rat cheese.” I don’t know why I felt that was important.

SAM THE EAGLE WISHES HE WAS THIS REGAL:

(thank you)

LEMONADE: As far as public apologies go, this is winner-winner-chicken-dinner level stuff.

I KNOW NOTHING REDUX: Because if my publicly traded company (I don’t have one) was operating at this level, I sure wouldn’t be making that kind of bank.

NOT EVEN KIDDING: If this doesn’t connect with you in any way, I might be a little concerned. Also, just keep scrolling down until you pass out from a serotonin overdose.

COUNT YOUR LUCKY STARS…this hasn’t happened to you.

WHEN I’M READING INTERNET COMMENTS:

(thank you)

Hello guys. Our Senior VP of “Hey would you look at this!” Eric H has another big race this weekend. Wish him luck?! Thank you. And thank you Eric for another great week of sharables.

LIFE ON THE RUN: If you ever thought your family was a little weird when you were growing up, uh, this is something.

WHAT. THE. HELL. I know that none of our readers pull this kind of crap but this is exactly why the internet manages to be one of the best AND worst things to happen to us. Only a little hyperbole in that sentence. Just a little bit.

THE DEPARTMENT OF DEJA VU DEPARTMENT: My trainer was telling me about this very article this morning about an hour before I ended up in a pool of sweat and shame. About an hour after that I open my email and Eric has provided the very story and link.

WHEN AN AMAZING SPORTS STORY…isn’t really about the sport at all. It’s about the people.

LIGHTNING ROUND! America’s greatest time piece? | Ridiculously impressive achievements in civil engineering, the Mexican edition. Wow. Just wow. | This is an entirely different type of wow. | The truth is out there. | Dog is gonna dog. You go dog. You go.

WHEN AN ANGEL IS ALSO A SLUG…

(thank you)

OLYMPICS SHENANIGANS: And this comes as a surprise to who exactly?

CUE UP TUBULAR BELLS: This is only mildly frightening. For instance, I want the metrics for America. It might explain some things.

CAN WE ALL FINALLY AGREE..that all the excuses about “money spent in R and D” is the reason behind these devastating price hikes? This system is broken.

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.