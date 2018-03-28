Best of Threads: Custom Shirts, Cool Photography, and Buttoned Up

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

If you’re a guy that has an oddly proportioned body, perhaps you’ve had to go the custom route. This is currently the case for zac10sim. With shoulders that slope quite a bit, he’s fed up with off the rack options, and decided to tap threads for recommendations on custom shirt companies. dangerpenguin gave his endorsement to Ratio, while Spex and Rawfull sang the praises of Spier & Mackay for custom order shirts. gochrisgo, after 5 shirts ordered from Proper Cloth had an obvious favorite, while Bemerson was highly impressed with Deo Veritas, but also threw in a recommendation for Ratio as well.

And since we’re on the topic of dress shirts… you’ve seen the look. A button down shirt with ALL buttons buttoned, but tieless. rdgriff was curious about what the threads crowd thinks of this trend, and whether they thought he could pull it off with more of an athletic build. The majority of responses were most decidedly against this look, although a few threads users took a more diplomatic stance, thinking it’s a silly thing to get worked up over. Want to add your two cents? Check out the thread here.

Threads really is a great place to connect with guys to get recommendations on all things style related. Papa Weezy is in the market for some new dress shoes, and wanted to take advantage of the sale that was just happening at Allen Edmonds, so he sourced some advice from the threads community. With multiple models on sale, he wanted help in narrowing the choice down. winghus and Galcobar suggested going with a model that uses a last that fits his feet best. Seems like sound advice. Unfortunately Papa Weezy couldn’t make it to his local store to try the different lasts prior to the sale ending, so sounds like the new plan is to figure that out, and be prepared for the next AE sale, which shouldn’t be too long from now. Keep an eye on Dappered Papa Weezy, we’ll keep you guys posted on any promotions.

Purchased an item recently that you’ve been wanting to share with other style enthusiasts? This thread is made for proclaiming your adoration of a recent purchase. The most recent addition to this thread came by way of a purchase Teej made at a local San Antonio store during his lunch break while on jury duty. zac10sim scored a deal on a jacket from Banana Republic. And ianr must have been impressed with the lace anchors he bought for the spring season, because he wishes he bought a bigger pack.

This thread hasn’t gained much traction yet, but there are definitely some talented photographers that frequent this corner of the internet. DocDave has an obvious knack for studio photography. proteus takes a great close up (of a very cute pup), and both drocpsu and kongmw can take a mean nature pic. We’re looking forward to hopefully seeing more of you guys share your talents on this thread.

Looking for some advice, direction, or just to connect with some cool guys? Then Head on over to Threads and take a spin around.