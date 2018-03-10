10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Suede Wingtips, Horween Leather Banded Watches, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Full honesty: J. Crew’s smaller leather goods have NOT been impressive these last few years. But this one might be an exception? Says it’s made out of Italian leather. And the asking price isn’t bad, plus, it does seem to go up for codes and discounts every so often.

Great price. Hell, it’d be tough to find a plain white & silver Fairfield for $44, let alone one that’s hooked up to a Horween leather, made in the USA button stud watch band. On sale via Huckberry. Big thanks to reader Rob G. for the tip.

I don’t shave. But one of our contributors, Zach S., sure does. And he loves this stuff. Here’s what he had to say about it, of which he did not get for free and yes, paid for with his own cold hard cash: “Forget the can of Barbasol, ‘Roam’, by Barrister and Mann is the best way to usher in spring and add a kick to your office. With heavy notes of pipe tobacco, rounded off by thyme, damp earth, and firewood, this soap conjures up images of John Wayne and the open prairie. Saddle up, boys. It’s time to ride!” Nicely worded Zach. But I’m still not shaving unless I absolutely have to.

Sure, you have to bulk buy since the BRSHOP code only works once you hit $200, but Rapid Movement denim is legitimately some of the most comfortable stuff out there. And? Their tapered fit isn’t overly tapered from the knee down. Some tapered/athletic fits at other brands can have enough room for the weightlifters up top, but then get sock like from the knee down. Not here. Tapered, but not too tight. Size shown above is a 33×30 on 5’10″/195 in the dark wash shade.

From a Nordstrom house brand that leans a little young, and usually more affordable. Great transitional weather shoes. Suede = Spring, but the darker colors (especially the sole) keeps one foot in the end of winter. Should look great with jeans.

Cast iron is a must-have for any guy who’s serious about cooking. A pan and a dutch oven. Get those two and you can cook just about anything, all while leaning on time-honored, traditional cookware that’s as heavy as it us useful. 4-quart dutch oven here. Comes pre-seasoned. Plus they throw in that silicone trivet and the towel as extras. Price seems fair, especially considering how much it must cost to ship cast iron, and is comparable with other 4-quart Dutch Ovens from Amazon. Now, let’s get to makin’ some Burgoo.

Close enough. Especially for what you’re getting. Also pictured at the top of the post in black, which… at post time I can’t seem to find anywhere for a not outrageous price? Dang. Lost my pair a while back, and I could use some new ones. If you’ve got a tip on where to get these, in black, for under $100, shoot me an email (joe@dappered.com) no? Anyway, these are mainly nylon frames, but they’re matte. They’ve got a bit of a no-slip, rubberized feel to them. Nice and lightweight too. Partially metal temple pieces. Perfect for warmer temps when you want a good looking pair of shades, but you don’t want them sliding all over your face in case your T-zone starts to sweat. 59mm is the size. So, good for fellas with bigger heads. But let’s recap. These aren’t under $75, and the pair at the top of the post (in black) isn’t even available. Yet this is the best bets for $75 or less? I sit on a thrown of lies.

Man that thing is cheap. Barely there construction. 60% poly / 40% cotton. Pair it with white chinos and you’ve got a crazy inexpensive derby day outfit. Also available in a medium blue and a dark navy. Looks like the sleeve buttons are non-functioning? That’s great if that’s the case. But being that it’s UNIQLO, beware the chopped tail length. But at this price, it’s hard to get too picky.

Get thouest gum on. Ever since the golden gum sole of Nike’s Killshot made a comeback via J. Crew, gum soles have gotten very popular, very fast. These obviously are NOT the Killshot. But those pale grey uppers, sweeping van signature logo, and fat white laces should look great with jeans now, and shorts once the mercury starts to skyrocket. Ships and returns free via Nordstrom.

It’s not a polo, but it’s not a t-shirt either. Right in between. A 100% cotton, short sleeve henley, washed for softness. And those stripes are perfect for spring/summer. The price is awfully nice too.

