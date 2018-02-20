The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style February 2018

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style. Here we are in February, technically the last full month of winter. As the days grow longer, you might start yearning for a change to your space. Here are some simple additions to freshen things up.

Handmade and sold by D&J Lollipop Stands on Etsy. Yes, they make cake and lollipop stands along with these great valets. Random. Anyway, this is a great way to keep your EDC in one place if a valet tray isn’t your thing. Would also make a great gift. Also, if you like woodworking, this doesn’t seem like it would be the hardest project in the world for someone who knows his way around lumber, power tools, and stain.

This wood wall art is paired with a lighter color scheme in the above photo, but it can be mixed in with darker woods and colors as well. Would make a great addition to a wall grouping, or would look nice on its own in the right spot. Also something the DIY type could knockout for a more contemporary leaning project.

This would make a great housewarming gift for a friend moving into his first place, or just making a move up. Even if you don’t cook that often, having nice measuring cups on hand is a bonus, just in case you do decide to cook, or someone wants to cook for you at your place.

Don’t expect any real thickness with this rug. The design is fun though, and it would work perfectly as a piece to add some color and pattern to any room in your space. I think it would work especially well in a bathroom.

Final sale here, but it’s a nice markdown. A good chair for one of those corners that could just use something extra. Or, a nice option for a bedroom as a place to sit to put on shoes. Neutral and easily incorporated.

As nights start to grow longer, we typically start spending a lot more time in the open air after the sun goes down. I can’t really give these lights style points, but they are most definitely affordable, highly reviewed, and a very easy way to provide outdoor lighting where needed.

