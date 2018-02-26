Steal Alert: J. Crew Worsted Wool Suit Separates 40% Off

Suiting is almost always excluded. Especially their wheelhouse worsted wool options. And if it is included, it’s usually 25% – 30% off. Not 40%.

So yeah. That’s why this is a steal alert.

It’s part of a larger (but not large) select items sale, so you’ll have to scroll 2/3rds of the way down to see the suits. But there they are. Half canvas, Bemberg lined, Italian wools, and these things come in separates. Meaning you aren’t stuck with a “nested” pair of pants married to a jacket which might fit, but you’re swimming in the in-separable trousers.

One “wide” lapel option is available as well. The Ludlow fit in Harbor Blue does have the 3.5″ lapel, in case you’re allergic to the 2.5″ that’s standard on the Ludlow. Crosby jackets come with a 2.75″ lapel.

Something worth noting is that it appears the Crosby suit pants are all but sold out. But, unless you’ve got serious badonkadonk, you might be able to get into an upsized pair of ludlow suit pants. They made these things so you can mix and match the Crosby jackets and Ludlow pants, and vice versa. Might be worth a shot.

That’s all. Carry on.

Shown above: The Crosby Worsted Wool on 5’10” / 185.

UPDATE: Too Spendy? Don’t wear a suit enough to care about half canvas construction? J. Crew’s little brother J. Crew Factory is doing a 40% off, no exclusions sale today. Worsted Wool Suit Separates are down to $260, and according to the JCF folks, they supposedly have fixed the issues some were having with the trousers. So, might be worth a crack if you’re in need for a once-in-a-blue-moon suit.