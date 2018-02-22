New Spring Sportcoats, J. Crew 40% off Combos, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Massdrop: UK Made Chukkas – $204.99 FINAL ($335) | Victorinox Automatic – $249.99 FINAL | Seiko Sea Urchin Auto – $129.99 FINAL
- Massdrop: UK Made Loake Pimlico Chukkas – $204.99 FINAL ($335)
- Victorinox Classic Infantry Vintage Automatic Watch – $249.99 FINAL
- Seiko Sea Urchin SNZF Automatic Dive Watch – $129.99 FINAL
The chukkas were a late addition to the big President’s Day sale round up, so, adding it here again. Made in England, these suede, Dainite stud soled, Goodyear welted chukkas are absolute classics. But final sale shoes are a real risk. What’s the difference between these and the Loake Kempton? The last. These are a little longer and leaner but still not arrow sharp or pointy. Want em’ in leather instead of suede? Tack on an extra twenty bucks. And note that sizing is in UK sizes. They recommend US customers go a full size down from their US size. Meanwhile, for the watches, the automatic Victorinox clocks in at 38mm, so, good for the smaller watch fans. Meanwhile, the Sea Urchin from Seiko is a classic, but widely available for just ten bucks more at Jomashop and Amazon, and it’s not final sale there.
J. Crew: 10% off 1, 20% off 2, 30% off 3, and 40% off 4 w/ ZMTWKIP
- Unstructured Shawl-Collar Workwear Jacket in English Wool ($212.19) + Kenton Plain-Toe Boots ($248) + Two Pairs of Darn Tough Socks ($19.99 per) = $310.12 ($500.17)
- Sussex Quilted Jacket ($198) + Classic MacAlister Boots in Oiled Leather ($158) + Bird’s-eye Wool Scarf ($19.99) + Abingdon Briefcase ($138) = $308.39 ($513.99)
Weird tiers, but 40% off is pretty unheard of. Even if there’s tons of exclusions (no sportcoats are up for this grab). It DOES work on plenty of sale items though, so you can puff up your car with some small/cheap stuff from the sale section to net a higher % off. Obviously sticking with a similar color palate above, but, wanted to give a couple of rugged but still somewhat refined examples of what you can get for 40% off. Looks like that unstructured, shawl collar English Wool jacket has been restocked, but it’s still on sale. So you get the boots, socks, and the jacket for less than what the original retail price was on that sportcoat ($328).
Huckberry: Woolrich Yankee Unlined – $211.98 ($325)
Not quite “steal alert” worthy, but man are they something else. Made in the USA from US sourced leather, these things are the real deal and hugely underappreciated by the rest of the boot wearing public. Uppers are cut from nice and soft, deep looking Horween leather that requires zero break in time. None. The quadruple stitching makes for a nice sweep out and back for an apron toe, and the overall shape is a touch sleeker than a standard work boot (still some clunk, but it’s not outrageous). There’s room in the toe box, but it’s not as tall as some sh*t kickers. They are, in a word, beautiful. And tough as hell too. Comfortable as crazy out of the box, and I often use them as my go-to light hikers if I’m headed somewhere post hike where a standard hiking boot would look out of place.
Spier & Mackay: New Sportcoats Pre Order ($278 per)
- Bright Blue Super 120s Wool Hopsack Sportcoat in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $278
- 56% Wool/44% Linen Windowpane Sportcoat in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $278
- Gray Super 120s Wool Hopsack Sportcoat in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $278
- Light Brown 55% Linen/45% Virgin Wool Sportcoat in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $278
From basics like those blue and grey hopsacks with the patch pockets, to something more interesting and spring-ready like their wool/linen options. Nice to see that the prices are still nicely affordable, and since it’s Spier & Mackay you have to think they’d run a sale or two in the not overly distant future. Half canvas on these things too. This is a pre-order though, with shipping happening around mid March.
Allen Edmonds: $100 off select Dainite Soled Models
- Higgins Mill in Brown CXL – $295 ($395)
- Dalton Wingtip Boot – $395 ($495)
When does $100 off not feel like $100 off? When its only been a few weeks since Allen Edmonds jacked their full retail prices up. But, we’ll all get used to it eventually, and under $300 for those brown Higgins Mill, which hadn’t gone on sale as of yet, isn’t a half bad price.
Also worth a mention:
- Ledbury: 20% off sale items w/ EXTRA20
- Cool Material: Up to 36% off their shop during their overstock sale.