New Spring Sportcoats, J. Crew 40% off Combos, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The chukkas were a late addition to the big President’s Day sale round up, so, adding it here again. Made in England, these suede, Dainite stud soled, Goodyear welted chukkas are absolute classics. But final sale shoes are a real risk. What’s the difference between these and the Loake Kempton? The last. These are a little longer and leaner but still not arrow sharp or pointy. Want em’ in leather instead of suede? Tack on an extra twenty bucks. And note that sizing is in UK sizes. They recommend US customers go a full size down from their US size. Meanwhile, for the watches, the automatic Victorinox clocks in at 38mm, so, good for the smaller watch fans. Meanwhile, the Sea Urchin from Seiko is a classic, but widely available for just ten bucks more at Jomashop and Amazon, and it’s not final sale there.

Weird tiers, but 40% off is pretty unheard of. Even if there’s tons of exclusions (no sportcoats are up for this grab). It DOES work on plenty of sale items though, so you can puff up your car with some small/cheap stuff from the sale section to net a higher % off. Obviously sticking with a similar color palate above, but, wanted to give a couple of rugged but still somewhat refined examples of what you can get for 40% off. Looks like that unstructured, shawl collar English Wool jacket has been restocked, but it’s still on sale. So you get the boots, socks, and the jacket for less than what the original retail price was on that sportcoat ($328).

Not quite “steal alert” worthy, but man are they something else. Made in the USA from US sourced leather, these things are the real deal and hugely underappreciated by the rest of the boot wearing public. Uppers are cut from nice and soft, deep looking Horween leather that requires zero break in time. None. The quadruple stitching makes for a nice sweep out and back for an apron toe, and the overall shape is a touch sleeker than a standard work boot (still some clunk, but it’s not outrageous). There’s room in the toe box, but it’s not as tall as some sh*t kickers. They are, in a word, beautiful. And tough as hell too. Comfortable as crazy out of the box, and I often use them as my go-to light hikers if I’m headed somewhere post hike where a standard hiking boot would look out of place.

From basics like those blue and grey hopsacks with the patch pockets, to something more interesting and spring-ready like their wool/linen options. Nice to see that the prices are still nicely affordable, and since it’s Spier & Mackay you have to think they’d run a sale or two in the not overly distant future. Half canvas on these things too. This is a pre-order though, with shipping happening around mid March.

When does $100 off not feel like $100 off? When its only been a few weeks since Allen Edmonds jacked their full retail prices up. But, we’ll all get used to it eventually, and under $300 for those brown Higgins Mill, which hadn’t gone on sale as of yet, isn’t a half bad price.

