New Deadpool, How to avoid Swamp Crotch, &, a New Era of Paywalls Everywhere?

SO. DAMN. COOL.

(thank you)

It looks like something out of a video game or a Sci-Fi flick but it is reality and it just blows my measly-monkey-mind that they have got this figured out. All of it. The rocket power. The re-usable boosters. Don’t even talk to me about landing these on barges in the middle of the ocean (which, admittedly, didn’t quite happen this time). Meanwhile, if you wander over here and watch the video, it begs the question “who are these people and where are they watching this?” But wait. Here is another take from Joe which rings very true to me: “I don’t think it’s overstating to say that just this event, and the way it was produced, with that cheering and the music and everything will, in the end, greatly benefit human kind through inspiring people. Especially kids.” And here is a great video about how it came to happen. As Joe says, “I can’t believe this is real.”

THE NFL HAS A PROBLEM: Yep. The Super Bowl was a damn entertaining game this year. No doubt about that. Nevertheless, this is pretty bleak news.

AIGHT FELLAS: Let’s talk about your balls.

THE CHIPS HIT THE FAN: This didn’t go so well now, did it?

NOT SO SWEET: One more reason to step away from sugar. I bow down to those of you who are able to avoid this stuff. I’m still struggling.

PERENNIALLY RELATABLE:

(thank you)

THANKS OBAMA FIFA: Something tells me Pooty Poot isn’t going to be happy if his World Cup turns into one of the ten plagues. But for reals, this is kind of wild.

SPEAKING OF GINORMOUS SPORTING EVENTS: The Winter Olympics is off to a shitty start.

EQUI-FUX: The saga continues. At this point, maybe they should just blow up the whole crap show that is this organization.

LET’S GET BACK TO THAT BITCOIN STORY SHALL WE? When this economist says you are in trouble, you should pay attention. Editor’s Note: Biggest Bubble in History? Bigger than this?

EVERYBODY POOPS: This is the only TED talk you need on this particular subject.

IN DREAMS I WALK WITH YOU…

(thank you)

OWN GOAL OF THE WEEK: I don’t think this is how you’re supposed to do this.

WARNING: This lightning round brought to you by The Sadz™ | This is complex and tragic. | I found this story heartbreaking and I have a brittle piece of black coal for a heart so, yeah. (Although this is a counterpoint opinion.) | Why is this not a bigger story? An entire island of American citizens has been ill served by it’s leaders. | This? Well this is a different level of sad.

FOLLICLY CHALLENGED: There are some mice in Japan you need to know about.

STFU: These guys are just colossal butthurt wienies.

AAAAWWWYYEAH!

(thank you)

Big thanks to our Enduro-racing pal and Notorious VIP contributor Eric H. for another great selection of stories.

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: The things smart people never say. I will be printing this out, laminating it, and stapling it to my trousers.

THE NEW NORMAL? Because Google and Facebook are eating up nearly all of the digital ad revenue, chances are sites you visit often will be putting up a paywall in the near future. My guess? This will seriously disrupt the online publishing world.

BLOODY HELL: I think Eric might be bummed that this turned out to be…marketing.

SAY CHEESE: I have a thing for cameras. Eric tracked down something special. And because of that, this.

MEANWHILE, AT WHOLE FOODS: Oh. Oh wow. Oh this does not seem good at all.

ONCE UPON A TIME:

(thank you)

HEADS UP? The sky is falling. Wait, uh…ah hell. It might as well be?

MORE OF THIS, PLEASE: You know how I am a sucker for stories like this. What an experience they must have had!

REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE: Just so you know, this post is graphic and such. Joe sent this my way. It is really fascinating to consider the evolution of how we have dealt with our dead. And, for the record, I’m certainly game.

OH THAT’S NASTY: Just, you know, so you know. Because, ick.

ARCHEOGICAL MYSTERY OF THE WEEK: What were these Ancient Mesoamericans up to, anyway?

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.