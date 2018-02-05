Monday Sales Tripod – J. Crew Factory Extra 40% off Clearance (and free shipping), UK Made Shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

My goodness, the J. Crew Factory clearance section is stocked right now. It’s all final sale, but an extra 40% off the already marked down price AND free shipping no minimum? Some major steals here for sure. Especially when it comes to their slim OCBDs and merino sweaters. Code expires today (2/5) though, so, hop to it.

Well look what’s back on Massdrop. It’s worth noting that while $169.99 is a fine price for a Seiko 007 or 009, they’re final sale and don’t ship until March. If you don’t want to wait, and or/want the ability to return the thing, head over to Amazon or Jomashop. They’ve got much of the SKX series for $179.99. Meanwhile, those Loake Cap Toes are Goodyear welted and make in the UK. Not a bad price, especially if you’re someone who balked at Allen Edmonds jacking their prices up recently. Final sale though, which can be a deal breaker for many when shopping for shoes.

This is a rare sale on Saddleback’s super-thick leather, guaranteed for 100 years stuff. Why that particular code? Guess they had some website trouble a while back? Anyway, 11% off is actually pretty good for Saddleback’s gear. They just don’t run sales that often. Won’t work on gift certificates or “Dave’s Deals” stuff, but other than that, it should work.

Also worth a mention on a Monday