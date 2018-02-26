Monday Sales Tripod – Brooks Brothers Shirt Deal, Huckberry Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Whether Spring has already showed signs of springing, or, you’re still very much in the throws of an icy winter, there’s plenty to pick from in Huckberry’s winter clearance. Transitional jackets to heavier stuff, year round wear and watches/boots a plenty.

Maybe not a lot of 1-4 from over here, but there sure is a lot of 5, 6, 7, and 8 options to pick from. There’s 19 pages of dress shirts to pick from (not to mention the sport shirts) so, be prepared to sort by size and fit. But if you’re a fan of Brooks Brothers shirts, especially their more athletic fit “Regent” silhouette, then now’s not a bad time to take a look at your closet, and consider stocking up. Normally these things run $90 – $100, and $60 – $70 when purchased one at a time on sale.

Mentioned as a late Bonus in Thursday’s handful, but worth another mention here because I just about slipped and ate it outside on a patch of ice. $100 off five Dainite rubber soled shoes/boots. Not a bad idea if you live in a part of the world where the weather can get real crappy in a hurry.

