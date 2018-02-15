J. Crew’s new $266 Unconstructed Suit, a $130 Automatic Diver, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Those boots sure look like some Wolverine 1K knockoffs, no? Could have potential. reviews seem decently solid. Meanwhile, their EXPRESS tech polos are outstanding. Tons of stretch, and they don’t go on sale all that often.

I have to admit it guys… I think this “un suit” idea is pretty cool. Especially for the warmer months. $266 for a cotton-linen, unconstructed suit that’s super easy to dress up or way, way down, and you can break it up and wear the pieces individually on their own? I think J Crew has a hit on their hands here. Is it gonna replace the need for most men to have a wheelhouse, nicely structured (but not overly structured) charcoal or navy wool suit in their wardrobe? Of course not. But are a lot more guys gonna look really good for not too much cash with one of these un-suit things? You bet. Hat tip to reader Jean for sending in the tip on these new suits. Meanwhile, code SOGOOD knocks 30% off select items (lots of exclusions of course) and I believe gets you free shipping through Sunday.

Still seems like Nordstrom is continuing to clean out their winter stock. Lots of outerwear and sweaters and what not in the sale section right now. Plus, since it’s Nordstrom, it’s never final sale and it all ships and returns for free.

Exclusions are Birkenstock, Viberg, Woolrich, and Zespa. So? Filson gets the cut. Not the biggest discount, but it’s a discount. Which sometimes can be tough to get if you’re shopping for a made in the USA Filson briefcase or duffel.

Even though it’s final sale, that’s a pretty darn good price for a 200m, well built, automatic diver. But, it is a big sucker, so bigger broader fellas need only apply here. More than a few color combos to pick from too. Full review of this thing can be found here.

Made in the USA from Horween’s legendary, burgundy, chromexcel leather. Not super structured, so it’ll fit in well in business casual workplaces, but that leather is still something else with all of its texture and shade variations.

