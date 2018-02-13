Heads Up: The Timex Mechanical Marlin is back in Stock at Todd Snyder

A throwback in more ways than one, the Timex Marlin Mechanical has been the latest Todd Snyder / Timex collaboration that soon after launch was plumb sold out.

But now? It’s back.

It. Is. Small. Just 34mm in diameter with an 18mm wide band. It’s shown below on a pretty average sized 7.75″ wrist. But many guys love the smaller watch trend. Just 30m water resistant, so, don’t get it wet. At all. And it’s one of the few Timex watches out there that doesn’t have bit of quartz buzzing inside it. It’s fully mechanical, so, you’ll have to wind it.

Again, it’s not big. A 44mm chronograph (shown above) dwarfs it. And it’s soup to nuts made in China. But they just re-launched at Todd Snyder, and plenty of guys have been waiting for one. Luckily enough, the 15% off code TS15 does appear to be knocking some cash off the asking price at post time. Full review here if you want to read up a bit more on it.

That’s all. Carry on.