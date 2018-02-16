Craft Whiskey’s push for transparency, New 007 Movie News, & Abs of Iron

SNAKE STORY:

MEANWHILE, IN PYEONGCHANG: Looks like Russia is petty butthurt about being left out of the games. There were also some robots on skis. Oh, and NBC tried to pull the wool drones over your eyes.

SPEAKING OF THE OLYMPICS: How some athletes are able to go beyond anything they’ve ever accomplished. (TL:DR – it’s your grey matter.)

THE FLU IS KILLING THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE EVERY WEEK…and this isn’t helping.

BITCOIN: The story you haven’t heard about. Goodness, this is something.

NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES: Cheers to this guy.

CORE GOALS:

EQUIFUX: The hits just keep coming.

JUST SAY D’OH! Let’s face it: this was never going to end well. Then there’s this, which is pretty sad because I think we all saw it coming. But this? Best not to ask any questions.

BACON AND THEN SOME: Ladies and gentlemen, I present PIGZILLA. I might have gasped when I first saw this.

HEY SIRI! What are people saying about the new Apple HomePod? This is probably the nicest thing I’ve read so far. Then there’s this.

DAD JOKES… of the practical variety. Classic. Then again, where’d he get it?

ONCE UPON A TIME THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE NOW:

Our Executive VP in charge of Dossier Clickables, Eric H is back with more of what we appreciate him for.

SO…WHAT THE HELL IS THAT ANYWAY?: Your Olympics explanation of the week.

AND THAT’S WHY… you should not make light of the Oxford Comma. And because, of course, this.

IT’S THE COOK, COOKIEST TIME OF THE YEAR: I cannot even poke fun at this because it is relevant to my interests. Then there is this clever pairing.

THE TWEETEST THING: A modern day love story in 140 characters or less.

TOTAL TRANSPARENCY…where you least expect it. Speaking of drinking like a champ: Eric suggests adding one of these to your bartending kit.

PHOTOGRAPH OF THE WEEK: Best. Macro lens. Ever. Meanwhile some of you might remember this. Or this. I still miss that guy. Not gonna lie.

LIGHTNING ROUND: I will tell you right now that I would suck at this challenge. | I don’t know whether to laugh or be terrified. | And now, the dog blog – in three parts. One. Two. Three. And frankly, I’m shocked this hadn’t been remade years ago.

#RELATABLE:

GOALS: I could live in any of these. I would love to live in any of these. Why don’t I have one of these yet? Oh, right.

THE NEW FRONT IN ATHLEISURE WEAR: Pret-A-Porter at 35,000 feet.

ROLE MODEL OF THE WEEK: Adam Rippon has already achieved something really important.

NIGHTMARE FUEL: It’s only a matter of time before AI and these things take over the world.

SMH: I imagine he did not expect this. But he pretty much completely deserved it.

ONCE UPON A WINONA:

MORE OF THIS PLEASE: It’s good to be reminded that not everything in the world is beyond hope.

BACK TO THE CASINO? Is the next Bond movie a prequel?

ABOUT THAT ROADSTER: The answer to the question everyone is asking after last week’s Space-X launch.

A PARADISE… for poop? Seriously, that’s just nasty.

THIS ONE’S FOR ERIC H: What’s not to like about this?

INCOMING!

