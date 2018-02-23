Bonobos: Extra 50% off Sale Items

Bonobos is spendy and then some at full price. Yet they don’t run perpetual sales like they used to. That means if you’re on a bit of a budget, and like Bonobos, waiting for something like this is your best bet. And it’s been a while since they did a fat half off sale items deal.

The problem? It looks like it’s all final sale. So, you best know your sizes for Bonobos, because no returns is one hell of a disincentive. Here we go with some picks, just in case you don’t want to comb through their sale section on your own. And as always, picks are limited to items that had at least a decent size selection at post time, yet that can change quickly with a blowout like this one…

Well that’s… something. Never thought I’d see the day where one of their quilted wool Banff jackets dropped to under sixty bucks.

Ooh. Okay. Super 130s(!) Italian wool. Double vent. Bemberg lined. We could have a big time winner here. Plus, it’s sold as separates, so, if you’re not in the normal “drop” zone of nested suit pairs, you’re in luck. Still final sale though.

Maybe not the pattern for everyone, but the price and design details sure are right. Mostly Italian wool. Draw cord at the waist to cinch if you’d like.

Still pretty spendy, even with the half off, but it’s mostly Italian wool with a bit of nylon, and that chunky knit sure is something. Slim fit too.

Not your average multi-media belt. Leather up front, but a braided wool, light grey foundation that makes the thing certainly… interesting.

All wool, unlined, and somewhere between a sweater and a jacket. A swacket. A… Jeater? Does it come with a gift basket?

75 % wool here. I have no experience with these, so I can’t speak to what makes them “premium” or not. But if you know your sizes with Bonobos, $84 isn’t half bad for wool trousers.

All cotton, quilted, and now dirt cheap. Lined too. Available in standard or slim fits, regular or long sizes too.

What is this, Target? (Well, not quite but… yeah kinda). The original price was absurd, but so is the now, half off final sale price. Fourteen bucks. 100% superfine pima cotton. Available in slim or standard fits.

An almost 50/50 blend of cotton and nylon. Covered placket. Does come with a belt, and belt loops in the back, so if you’re not keen on the belt (or the loops sans belt) know that before buying.

Deep? I don’t know if the V is that much deeper, but the ribbing around it does look wider/thicker. And they say it’s a bit fuzzier too. Maybe the sweater for a guy who wants to dive into the “shaggy” shetland look, without spending an arm and a leg to do so? Slim fit here too. Plenty of sizes. Three colors.

98% Italian wool with 2% elastane. Not gonna get cheaper than this for good quality, wool dress pants for the office (if you do happen to work in an office). Sizes vary depending on the color you’re after.

Made out of their “unbutton down” shirt template, only from 100% wool. Three cold weather appropriate shades to pick from here.

100% cashmere and cut in their true slim fit. Three colors here, but only the navy has all sizes left at post time.

This extra 50% off sale items (all final it appears) code FIFTY at Bonobos expires Sunday 2/25.