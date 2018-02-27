Best of Threads: Wearing and Selling Watches, Saving Money, and Relaxing with a Book

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads has become a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

The WWIWT thread continues to be a popular place for Dappered readers to post what’s on their wrists. Reader Publius posted a nice shot of a Zenith pilot watch, while hornsup84 went with a photo of his most recent purchase. Reader Jmeyers started a bit of Seiko love by posting a shot of his Seiko only to be quickly followed by bassopotamus, Rawfull, allkindsofwatches1 and Mad Martigan. besiktasguy posted a nice shot of his Deox Les Vauberts because a) it was Friday and b) who doesn’t like being reminded that the weekend is just around the corner? Finally varsity member Shade broke up the analogue watch love by posting a picture of the ever popular Casio G-Shock.

Reader MIS997 was inspired in the new year by this article to try a year of no shopping. Many posters were quick to chime in, sharing how they planned to approach the year with minimal spending. julius12, idvsego, jbarwick, Vicious49 and proteus to name but a few all shared their approach to keeping spending in check. Discussion on the thread then took a turn to find out who would be the first to crack and spend on style. 3piece commented how he was out as early as day 11, followed by Alpha King and Nandyn. Discussion on the thread then turned to what constitutes a breach of the ‘rules’ versus what readers can get away with. motosacto went with the thinking that beer and food were/are good purchases and shouldn’t count against the no shopping rule. proteus quickly agreed while idvsego justified new items in his arsenal as they were trades not purchases.

Watches continue to be a popular topic of conversation on the threads. Reader DocDave asked the question of how readers know when it is time to sell a watch. Rocco chimed in saying that if he isn’t wearing the watch, and he can get some money for it, he’ll sell it. idvsego said if the watch has no sentimental value he’ll sell it and hornsup84 agreed with this. bassopotamus though said he’s never sold a watch, while thiswasandy came up with his own solution to avoiding the problem. Publius confessed to his watch hording tendencies before the thread turned in to a confessional for DocDave with readers Vicious49, ajs116, Jmeyers, and carlitos all providing moral support.

Looking for something to read and not sure where to turn? The “What book are you currently reading” thread is a wealth of information on a variety of topics. DocDave kicked off the new year by recommending a book set in Canada titled “We are all in This Together,” while Haschoov found his book “The Sound and the Fury” by William Faulkner to be a difficult read, even if the book is listed 6th best on a list of 100 best English language novels. LesserBlackDog recommended “The Plantagenets” by Dan Jones while thedrake came out in support of local book stores. Arête was surprised by Dante’s Divine Comedy only to end up getting a recommendation from Shade based on his enjoyment of the book. Lastly, reader jamh agreed with Haschoov‘s enjoyment of “The Gene: An Intimate History” by Siddhartha Mukherjee.

With many Dappered readers currently in the middle of a cold winter, Scofield asked the question of how to best wash a wool henley. Readers Amesbury, ryn, Nandyn, and evenparker all chipped in with their washing tips, while SwiftToole recommended taking them to the dry cleaners. Vic commented on what soap to use, while thedrake emphasized the importance of the after wash care for wool garments. Lastly mochi123 suggested what might be the most obvious advice: follow the care instructions on the label.

Looking for some advice, direction, or just to connect with some cool guys? Then Head on over to Threads and take a spin around. Many thanks to contributor Dave I. for assembling this month’s Best of Threads.