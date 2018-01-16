Tuesday Sales Tripod – Extra 40% off Ledbury Sale, Automatic Dive Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Hacking, hand winding, 200m water resistance, 120 click bezel, and a 41.5 mm, easily wearable for most, case diameter. Whether you keep it on the minimal shine (thank you) bracelet, or take it off and throw it on a NATO, this is one hell of a work horse Japanese automatic diver for the price. Full review here. Remember, Massdrop is final sale. So no returns. None. Down to just the black dial/bezel option shown above at post time (they had blue on blue and a black ion option).

As good as it’s gonna get for Ledbury. Looks like most is final sale? So, no returns. Sale section seems to lack any semi-spread collars (perfect for going tieless) but there’s quite a few button down options and a whole heck of a lot of spread collars. And it’s not just shirts either. Their sweaters are top notch quality, and while I have zero experience with their outerwear, Ledbury is one of those brands that just doesn’t seem to get much, if anything, wrong.

Restocking fee is still holding at ten bucks (not the $25 it moved to a few weeks back) and the discounts on select models are serious. So, about as good as it might get for a few weeks or a month or two. Review of those burgundy Cordovan Park Avenues can be found over here. (Albeit not a factory 2nd model…)

Big thanks to reader Matt D. for sending in the style tip on this one. If you’re in the US, you won’t be able to see it (unless you do some interwebz magic) but for Canadians, the Suitsupply Online Outlet should now be open for you. Same code as it was for us Yanks. FINALSALE should get you in, and as it indicates, no returns.

Also worth a mention on a Monday