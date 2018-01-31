Todd Snyder: Extra 15% off Sale Items One Day Sale

Todd Snyder can be a bit of a reach for some of us. But the quality and style? It’s there in spades. His brand perfectly walks the line between timeless and contemporary. The fits are gonna be spot on for most (slim but not tight) and his collaborations are always worth paying attention to.

It is the end of the season though, so sizes can be scattered. And selection might not last long. Also, watch out for final sale. Some final sale stuff is lurking about in there. So tread carefully.

UPDATE: So it turns out that the PEACEOUT code won’t work on tailored stuff. BUT… the TS15 code DOES take that extra 15% off on everything in the sale section. Even suits and sportcoats. No word on when that TS15 code expires. Anyway, on with some picks.

The Goldilocks of the Todd Snyder Red Wing collection. Not the big honkin’ chrono, not the tiny option either. Right in the middle.

Limited sizes left, but good grief does it look incerdible. Made in the USA from Italian wool. Barely lined in the back. Patch pockets up front keep it casual. That jacket is something.

Well those would look great with jeans and a light colored sportcoat once the sun comes back out. Or, wear em’ with a summer suit. Heck, I could see that gray pair looking mighty fine with dark denim and a green or burgundy sweater up top. Just don’t take them for a spin when it’s sleeting out. Also, don’t forget to size down. These are listed in UK sizes.

More unconstructed wool sportcoats. Still made in the USA. Sizes are a bit scattered here, especially on the charcoal plaid option.

All linen, Italian made, and in a hugely versatile gingham pattern. A simple item that’s so simple that if you’re trying to describe said item under the image in a sale post you might just become redundant. A little. Repeatedly. Yahtzee!

USA made, a trim but not overly tight cut, and all-season tropical wool. Is four hundred bucks a good amount of cash? You bet. But replicating those qualities in a suit (separates even!) is gonna be tough to do at this price.

Same as the navy above, only in a spring and summer ready pale grey. And who says you can’t wear it now? Just try to keep the mud and snow off the trousers.

And now something inbetween that light grey and dark navy. This one is marked down a bit more heavily though, and thus, drops under $400 with the extra 15% off code. They’re calling this color “charcoal,” but unless the shots on the web are lying, this is more of a medium gray. And thus, should look great at spring weddings.

One hell of a piece of outerwear. Italian milled, 67% wool / 28% nylon / 5% cashmere blend. Made in Portugal. Water resistant. Just enough details but nothing over the top. A total classic that should be hugely functional in use.

Made in Canada. Wait, how much was it full retail? Oh good grief. Well, track jackets ain’t cheap. And they are perfect for heading to the gym. So, perhaps a “treat yo self” gift if you’ve made through January and stuck to a new workout plan?

Laces? Laces?? We don’t need no stinkin’ laces! Again, don’t forget to size down. These are listed in UK sizes.

Another super tempting item that has very, very few sizes left at post time. Pale grey, knit from Italian wool, and made in Canada.

In case you want to channel your inner James Dean.

NOT the tropical wool suit options that have already been covered. A more seasonal, Vitale Barbers Canonico flannel suit here. Made in the USA.

The Extra 15% off sale items code PEACEOUT is set to expire today, 1/31/18. Also, no word when the TS15 code expires. It might even work site wide?