Style News: Meermin to start accepting returns to their U.S. Store

Meermin Mallorca to begin accepting returns in the US

Who would order a pair of shoes if it cost $50+ to return them in the event they didn’t work out?

That was one of the major disincentives to doing business with the style forward, Spanish (still made in China but finished in Spain?) Goodyear welted shoe company, Meermin Mallorca. But now thanks to a policy shift (and small footprint in the United States) it seems that customers won’t be on the hook for international returns. See the email below, kindly provided by reader CJ C.:

So. Does this mean they’re gonna include a pre-paid shipping label in every box? I highly doubt that’s gonna be the case. Sounds like if you live in New York City, you can hand deliver any returns to the store. If you’re not in NYC, you’re probably gonna have to shell out for shipping them back to said store.

But at least returns won’t have to head clear across the Atlantic, back to Spain, of which you’re still paying $35 to have them shipped from. For now.

That’s all. Carry on.

Some of Meermin’s basic line. Prices don’t include the $35 outbound shipping charge.