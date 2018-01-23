Steal Alert: Barbour Ariel Quilted Jackets for under $100

Every once in a while something will get posted to the site in an image that causes a flood of “hey, what’s that thing?” emails. The above jacket was one of those things.

It’s a Barbour International Ariel Quilt. Nothing crazy fancy here. Just a medium to lighter weight, well designed, quilted jacket from a British heritage brand. They’re a little tough to find, but right now three colors are marinating in END’s sale section, and through today, they’re getting an extra 15% off. That puts them at $97.95. Regular price at END is $185.

Currently $97.95 with the extra 15% off at checkout. Normally $185.

Sadly, it looks like they’re down to mediums across that three color spectrum. But there is plenty of other Barbour goods (including other jackets) on sale at END.

Also note that since END is based in the UK, shipping is pretty steep ($11.95), and you’re on the hook for returns.

Fit seems true to size if not a little slim. I wear a large at 5’10” / 195, and the taper to the forearms is borderline tight on my farmer walking wrists.

That’s all. Carry on.