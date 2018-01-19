Quantum of Solace comes to life, Retail’s Rebound, & New Party Ideas

THE BUBBLE MAN CAN:

(thank you)

WHAT’S ALL THIS ABOUT RETAIL HELL? Not all the news coming out of America’s storefronts has been bad. These guys are seeing some good numbers. And the Holidays went better than expected for a slew of retailers.

THIS IS NOT A TEST: I read this article and I thought about Quantum Of Solace or articles like this. And, also, I might not sleep tonight.

GESUNDHEIT! Why you should never ever deny yourself the satisfaction of a good sneeze: yikes. And because they usually come in pairs, this.

DON’T WANT TO BURST YOUR BUBBLE…I’m just going to leave this here. Then again…

FLOOR SHOW:

(thank you)

WANT TO PLAY A GAME? Here’s the test the President aced. Have at it.

DON’T BE LIKE…this woman. Or, this dude.

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE: This University should not be allowed to have an athletic department. They have shown that they cannot be trusted to do the right thing. Unbelievable.

HEADS UP: Been to Newark airport recently? Yeah, sorry about that.

‘MURICA: This is perhaps the most ‘Murica ‘Murica ever. And now, for the rest of the story.

ONCE UPON A TIME:

(thank you)

He’s baaaack! Our intrepid contributor Eric H is riding out the cold by sharing some linkety link links with us again this week. We are, of course, thankful.

HEY ALANIS: Now this is ironic.

IN THE YEAR 2525 2018: Meet the Robo-Twins. The CES generation of strippers. When “the typical hot women aren’t enough to lure a crowd to the club anymore.”

PENCILS AND PICTURES: As someone who still uses pencils every day, this article was a little sad. But, as my editor says, “those pencil factory photos are legitimately some of the most beautiful photography I’ve ever seen.” Can’t begin to argue with that.

PARTY FAVORS? Eric suggests that this is more work than party and I kind of agree. But this Drink Talk Learn thing also looks pretty fun. I’d be up for this. The possibilities!

AURAL SATISFACTION: (songs) What? Pencils again? Also, good luck getting that out of your head. | I had the pleasure of interviewing Dolores O’Riordan about 10 years ago. She was charming and open and a pleasure to speak with. And she had a voice that remains singular. Here’s one of their best. | Meanwhile, 80 years ago this week, a classic.

PERSPECTIVE:

(thank you)

This is how the French prepared for the Battle of Gallipoli in 1915. Or, more to the point, this is their stock of wine they brought with them.

SAY IT AIN’T SO? Some people appear to have a problem with Boxtops For Education. Cereally?

WE KNOW NOTHING: Have you heard about the Canterbury Roll? You have if you watch Game Of Thrones.

I’M NOT DEAD YET! Well this is all kinds of adorable. How am I learning about this just now?

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.