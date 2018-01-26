Pups Galore, Thumbs up from Thor, & Luxury Watch Brands getting You in the Door

INCOMING!

MARKET FORCES? Thanks to Dappered reader Brandon D for passing this our way. Looks like high end watch brands are looking to meet Millennials half way. Or something.

MORE OF THIS PLEASE: Because these are the kind of stories we need to see right about now.

DOSSIER UPDATE: I seem to remember chronicling all of this in real time as it played out but seeing this all here in compact form it all seems kind of sad.

WHERE. IS. MINE? Not even kidding. I need this right now. The movies are all over HBO right now so I might have just finished watching them all. Again. I can’t imagine a more entertaining read.

THUMBS UP FROM THOR:

Our most excellent contributor of all things curious, Eric H returns this week with another collection of clickables.

WAIT, WHAT? You mean Lava Lamps aren’t just for tripping out to anymore?

ON THE ONE HAND…sweet office environment bro! On the other, is this sustainable in the long run?

SECOND HAND TICK TOCK? The time is right. (I have no shame.)

THE EMOJI MAKERS! When was the last time you looked at the ice cream cone? Because… And while we are on the subject of emojis, this is happening on behalf of an admittedly nifty fish.

WHY STOP AT ONE YEAR? This is something I never would have considered a few years ago. I understand how stepping away from Social Media can have a real impact on one’s mood. But I still wonder if I could ever step away from news.

THE OTHER SEX: (badass women) In a truly revolting story that involves so many legitimately horrible people, the athletes, their families and this judge are the only decent folks involved. | The case for the messy bun. | I mean, really. You have to admire her determination. Consider that a Dossier Update.

10 YEARS GONE THIS WEEK:

THE GAME OF SOCIAL MEDIA THRONES: As Eric so astutely puts it: “Snapchat. The new Myspace.”

PURPLE MOUNTIN’ MAJESTY? You got so excited about coming up with a tasteless headline that you never stopped to think whether you should. That’s what I would have said about that headline if I were you. Shameless, really. Oh and here’s the story.

CONSUME: (food stuffs) Apparently, there is a Kimchi Deficit. Eric is a self-confirmed fan of this, as he calls it, “stinky stuff.” He appreciates that it is good for your gut. True story: There is a guy at work who brews up his own stuff. And sometimes it gets scary in the break room.

BOND! Jane Bond. Looks like one of the guys most talked about as the next Bond is on board with the notion.

LIGHTNING ROUND: So. Many. Choices. That face tho! | You can Porg if you want shoes. | Bark softly, and carry your best stick. | Because, why? | I’m thinking I’ve made some of these faces before but it had nothing to do with a board game.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE STRANGER THINGS INFLUENCES:

SO HELP ME OUT HERE: How do I categorize this one? I don’t think it’s an Alanis kind of thing. Not exactly. Is it a simple “Consequences” or more of an “Unintended Consequences?”

WHEN THE WORLD DOES COME TO AN END…It will be because someone forgot their password.

ARE YOU SWIPING TO THE LEFT? This might be relevant to your interests.

BUSTED: It’s not that they got kicked out of the beauty pageant for using botox…oh wait. That is exactly why they got kicked out. Still. That’s not really the whole story.

INSTAGRAM FOLLOW OF THE WEEK: Henry + Baloo.

JURASSIC PARK! NOW WITH VOLCANO!

PT BARNUM APPROVES OF THIS MESSAGE: I mean, c’mon. This is just all kinds of what the hamburgers?

AGAINST ALL ODDS? And if those odds are actually pretty good?

HERE COMES THE KING! Here comes the King, here comes the big number…uh…about that.

GEOPOLITICAL PERSPECTIVE: This seems a little troubling, no?

MEOW YOU KNOW: Do NOT feck with Grumpy Cat.

INCOMING: Eric H and I both thought this was maybe not such a terrible idea.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.