On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(Above photo Credit: Anthony Q.)

For whatever reason, any and all holidays are used by the U.S. retail industry as an excuse for markdowns. But that’s not the case in many other countries, and one could argue that it shouldn’t be the case here.

Today is about celebrating a man who drastically moved the human experience towards equality, justice, and compassionate intellect, all while peacefully facing down absurd ignorance and injustice. So it feels more than a little odd to use it to save cash on a shirt, a mattress, or a car.

Today, instead of seeking out another great deal on clothes, maybe consider spending some of your money or time aiding an organization that reflects the altruism of Dr. King.

Because while we as a species seem to have come a long way, we’ve still got quite a ways to go. And today is a perfect opportunity through introspection and service (we here at this tiny website are very much included) to try and get a little bit better.