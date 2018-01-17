Most Wanted Affordable Style – January 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Big fan of these things. Have one myself. Made in England from a matte cotton-canvas exterior that’s not overly puffy/quilted, and water resistant poly insulation. Corduroy trim. Comes in more precise chest-sizes (36, 38, 40, etc). Final sale, but a total bargain for those who like well-made goods and try to avoid the overly puffy, shined up vest look.

Yes, chelseas get a LOT of run on this website, but this one has major potential for the price. DSW’s house-brand Aston Grey usually delivers for the asking price. So the fact that these are on not just sale, but clearance, and are available in a medium to dark brown? That seems awfully kind. Looks like the sole has a bit of traction to it too.

Eight bucks a pop?!? That’s less than Ross/Marshall’s prices. For the gym. Obviously. But wearing nice clothes can only get you so far. And there are plenty of you new-years-resolution-ers who have descended upon your local health club to start hitting the weights and cardio. Haven’t worn one of these myself, yet, but performance fabric = way, way superior to plain ol’ cotton when working out. And the lack of sleeves means you’ve got greater freedom of movement. Also, while we’re on the subject of the gym, if you newbies continue to leave your duffel and clothes/shoes strewn about in FRONT of your locker (instead of in it) while you’re off taking a shower, I swear on my big tub of Vega I will leave a not-so-little surprise for you to find upon your return.

Italian wool that’s seasonally appropriate without being too thick or stiff. Soft and drapes nice and easy. Just half lined in the back. Just enough pattern (and just a touch lighter than dark blue) that it looks dynamite with dark wash jeans. Size shown above is a 40R on 5’10” / 185lbs. Ships and returns for free.

Kinda like the Allen Edmonds Massdrop chukkas, only here you get a studded rubber sole (which is great for the slick sidewalks we’re all walking on now), and unlike those Massdrop Chukkas, these aren’t final sale. Made in Spain with English Suede or French Country Grain uppers. In fact, the suede uppers come from the same English tannery that made the unbelievable suede on the Massdrop Chukkas (they seem to be different materials though… “Janus Reverse Calf” for the AEs, and “Super Buck Suede” here). Ships and returns for free.

A little quartz love. Sure, Mid $300s ain’t cheap for a quartz, but Christopher Ward knows how to make one hell of a good looking watch. And this thing is handsome and then some. Blue hour and minute hands, while the rest is a grey/white scheme with plenty of texture. 39mm case diameter will please those who prefer more classically sized watches. that’s also a size that’s VERY hard to find in a chronograph these days.

