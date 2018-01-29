Monday Sales Tripod – Brooks Brothers up to 70% off, Suitsupply Pre-Order, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Brooks Brothers: Up to 70% off FINAL SALE
- Regent Fit Plaid Hopsack Sport Coat – $199.20 FINAL ($498)
- Milano Fit Plaid Hopsack Sport Coat – $199.20 FINAL ($498)
- Double-Pique Stripe Shawl Collar Cardigan – $67.20 FINAL ($168)
- 100% Merino Wool Colorblock Glen Plaid Full-Zip Hoodie – $47.20 FINAL ($118)
- Italian Wool Regent Fit Navy and Green Plaid Trousers – $99.20 FINAL ($248)
- Italian Silk Regent Fit Check Sport Coat – $199.20 FINAL ($498)
- Striped Silk Tie – $19.80 FINAL ($49.50)
I honestly can’t remember the last time Brooks Brothers: A. Slashed prices like this, and B. made stuff final sale. High rewards here, but high risk as well being that you can’t return any of it. Size shown above on that Regent Fit sportcoat would be a 41 R on 5’10” / 195.
#2. Massdrop: Nico Nerini Goodyear Welted Captoe Oxfords – $124.99 FINAL
Goodyear welted, Made in India, and allegedly uses Italian full grain leather. Could be a good option for those who want the look of an Allen Edmonds Strand, but just can’t afford that price right now? Got a tip about this brand a while back from a reader, and while he was reviewing their tassel loafers (also appeared on Massdrop) he was impressed for the price. Here’s what reader Jamie V. had to say:
Quality – They are goodyear welted, but appear to have a 270 rather than 360 goodyear welt. The stitching looks pretty even throughout and I haven’t noticed any flaws with the leather or lasting. The leather is decent, supposedly Italian full grain. I assume that’s where costs were cut (and labor, given they were made in India), but its not overly stiff, shiny, or plasticky. Sizing/Fit – I got these in my usual dress shoe size, and they fit true to size, if perhaps a bit narrow (but I don’t have wide feet). They were initially snug across the vamp and around my pinky toe, but have loosened up as I’ve worn them today.
#3. Suitsupply: Spring 2018 Pre-Order is Live
- Navy Linen Napoli Fit Suit – $399
- 3-piece Lazio Fit Linen Suit- $599
- Grey Linen Havana Fit Sportcoat – $399
- Light Brown Napoli Fit Linen Suit – $399
- Havana Fit Light Brown Linen Sportcoat – $399 (top of post)
Not a sale, but still worth a mention. Suitsupply has just put their new, warm-weather collection up for pre-order. So while it might still be very much winter in much of the Northern Hemisphere, if you’re the type to plan ahead (or, are headed somewhere warm in the not overly distant future) then you can get your orders in now.
BONUS J. Crew: Extra 50% off Final Sale Items w/ EXTRA50
- Italian cashmere V-neck sweater – $72.99 FINAL ($225)
- Italian cashmere crewneck sweater in stripe – $54.99 FINAL ($225)
- Ludlow blazer in herringbone English tweed – $109.99 FINAL ($298)
- Cashmere cable beanie – $29.99 FINAL ($88)
- Patterned cashmere scarf – $31.49 FINAL ($99)
- Wool smartphone gloves – $31.99 ($49.50)
This one is a bit tricky. Not everything in the sale section is getting an extra 50% cut. Has to be the final sale stuff. But, as of post time, there are some steals in there with a few regular sizes left.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Banana Republic: 40% off reg. priced styles, but BR picks are out.
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 50% off clearance w/ GOTTASHOP
- Todd Snyder: They’ve added even more items to their sale section.
- Bonobos: Extra 50% off FINAL Sale items w/ ITSOVER
- J. Crew: