Monday Sales Tripod – Brooks Brothers up to 70% off, Suitsupply Pre-Order, & More

I honestly can’t remember the last time Brooks Brothers: A. Slashed prices like this, and B. made stuff final sale. High rewards here, but high risk as well being that you can’t return any of it. Size shown above on that Regent Fit sportcoat would be a 41 R on 5’10” / 195.

Goodyear welted, Made in India, and allegedly uses Italian full grain leather. Could be a good option for those who want the look of an Allen Edmonds Strand, but just can’t afford that price right now? Got a tip about this brand a while back from a reader, and while he was reviewing their tassel loafers (also appeared on Massdrop) he was impressed for the price. Here’s what reader Jamie V. had to say:

Quality – They are goodyear welted, but appear to have a 270 rather than 360 goodyear welt. The stitching looks pretty even throughout and I haven’t noticed any flaws with the leather or lasting. The leather is decent, supposedly Italian full grain. I assume that’s where costs were cut (and labor, given they were made in India), but its not overly stiff, shiny, or plasticky. Sizing/Fit – I got these in my usual dress shoe size, and they fit true to size, if perhaps a bit narrow (but I don’t have wide feet). They were initially snug across the vamp and around my pinky toe, but have loosened up as I’ve worn them today.

Not a sale, but still worth a mention. Suitsupply has just put their new, warm-weather collection up for pre-order. So while it might still be very much winter in much of the Northern Hemisphere, if you’re the type to plan ahead (or, are headed somewhere warm in the not overly distant future) then you can get your orders in now.

This one is a bit tricky. Not everything in the sale section is getting an extra 50% cut. Has to be the final sale stuff. But, as of post time, there are some steals in there with a few regular sizes left.

