Monday Sales Tripod – 40% off select J. Crew, USA Made Todd Snyder Suit Separates, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Todd Snyder: Suits & Sportcoats Sale

This is pretty rare. Tailored cuts, all-season tropical wools, suit separates (not nested pairs, which is great if you’re not in the usual “drop” zone) AND they’re made in the USA? Nice. No solids unfortunately, but the patterns look muted enough that they should fit into just about any wardrobe.

 

#2. J. Crew: 40% off Select Cold Weather Items w/ SHOPTOIT

For it being such a limited selection of goods getting this cut, they sure picked a few winners that are actually get the 40% off. Lotta time left to wear a flannel suit, merino long sleeve polo, and those Goodyear welted boots. Lotta time.

 

#3. Last Call for Allen Edmonds $150 off Merlot Collection

First quality Merlot McAllisters for under $250? Yes please. Head here for a full how to wear it on the Merlot McAllister. Sale ends today, so, hop to it.

Also worth a mention on a Monday