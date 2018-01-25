Merino Henleys under $30, Scottish made Cashmere Scarves for $40, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off Final Sale Items w/ SAVENOW
- Dock peacoat with Thinsulate – $109.99 ($298)
- Ludlow blazer in herringbone English tweed in Blue or Green – $109.99 ($298)
- Ludlow Fit Italian Glen Plaid Wool Suit Jacket & Pant – $244.99 ($650)
- Wool Stadium Jacket – $84.99 ($248)
- Ludlow Velvet Shawl Collar Blazer – $109.99 ($298)
- Patterned cashmere scarf – $31.49 ($98)
- Nylon-cotton field mechanic jacket – $139.99 ($368)
- Cashmere cable beanie – $29.99 ($88)
Only works on final sale stuff, and boy
is the selection picked over. UPDATE: J. Crew dumped a LOT of new stuff in their sale section over night. Lots of seasonal suits and blazers. So, hop to it before this stuff runs out the door. Odd thing is, they say it’s good on final sale items, but I’m not seeing the usual “FINAL SALE NO RETURNS” verbiage on the product pages? Be careful though.
Massdrop: Scottish Made 100% Cashmere Scarves – $49.99 FINAL
It’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale, but forty bucks for a 100% cashmere scarf that was made in Scotland? Not bad. And you’ve got choices. 21 scarves in 3 different sizes. Only drawback, other than final sale, is that they won’t ship until the end of February. So, not much time left to use em’ after that.
Bonobos: FINAL SALE: Extra 40% off w/ SALEONSALE
- 5-Pocket Bedford Pants – $46.80 FINAL ($138)
- Merino Wool Henleys – $28.80 FINAL ($118)
- Foundation Italian Wool Blazer – $180 FINAL ($400)
- The Stretch Italian Wool Topcoat – $250.80 FINAL ($598)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Brown – $165 FINAL ($400)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Green – $165 FINAL ($400)
- The Banff Quilted Jacket – $118.80 FINAL ($278)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $195 FINAL ($450)
Further reductions and no more tiers. Meanwhile, around thirty bucks is an amazing deal on those merino wool henleys. Sure, they require a bit more care in terms of washing, but they’re light years ahead of crappy cotton henleys.
DSW: $10 off $49, $20 off $99, $60 off $199 w/ KEEPSAVNG
- Aston Grey Leather Chukkas – $79.99 ($99)
- Frye Jones Chukkas – $139.99 ($199)
- Aston Grey Leather Longwings – $79.99 ($99.99)
- Aston Grey Leather Wingtip Boot – $99.99 ($119.99)
- Aston Grey Chelsea – $69.99 ($79.99)
- Timberland Earthkeepers 6″ Zip Boot – $139.99 ($159.99)
DSW’s excellent for the price chukkas are back. Some deals to be had for sure if you like DSW’s house brand lines. Aston Grey has always been a nice budget brand. You can check out a full review of those chukkas right here.
J. Crew Factory: Extra 50% off Clearance w/ GOTTASHOP
- Lambswool Cable Crewneck Sweater – $22.49 ($44.99)
- Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater – $27.49 ($54.99)
- Moleskin Blazer – $64.99 ($129.99)
- Greyson Jacket – $54.99 ($109.99)
The J. Crew Factory clearance section can be less than impressive sometimes. But now? It’s actually kinda solid. Who knows how much stock they have left, but their merino wool sweaters (v necks, cardigans, and crews) are quite nice. Especially for 50% off the on-sale price.
Also worth a mention:
- H&M: Extra 25% off sale items w/ 9119
- Brooks Brothers: They’re running a FINAL sale event? I honestly don’t recall them doing that in the past. No returns then, obviously.
- Ledbury: Last day for an extra 40% off sale items w/ EXTRA40