Merino Henleys under $30, Scottish made Cashmere Scarves for $40, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Only works on final sale stuff, and boy is the selection picked over . UPDATE: J. Crew dumped a LOT of new stuff in their sale section over night. Lots of seasonal suits and blazers. So, hop to it before this stuff runs out the door. Odd thing is, they say it’s good on final sale items, but I’m not seeing the usual “FINAL SALE NO RETURNS” verbiage on the product pages? Be careful though.

It’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale, but forty bucks for a 100% cashmere scarf that was made in Scotland? Not bad. And you’ve got choices. 21 scarves in 3 different sizes. Only drawback, other than final sale, is that they won’t ship until the end of February. So, not much time left to use em’ after that.

Further reductions and no more tiers. Meanwhile, around thirty bucks is an amazing deal on those merino wool henleys. Sure, they require a bit more care in terms of washing, but they’re light years ahead of crappy cotton henleys.

DSW’s excellent for the price chukkas are back. Some deals to be had for sure if you like DSW’s house brand lines. Aston Grey has always been a nice budget brand. You can check out a full review of those chukkas right here.

The J. Crew Factory clearance section can be less than impressive sometimes. But now? It’s actually kinda solid. Who knows how much stock they have left, but their merino wool sweaters (v necks, cardigans, and crews) are quite nice. Especially for 50% off the on-sale price.

Also worth a mention: