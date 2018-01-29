In Review: The Nordstrom 1901 Trenton Plain Toe Boot

NOTE: At post time, these boots are sold out. So why do a review? Because if past is prologue, Nordstrom might just bring em’ back. Seems like with their in-house shoes (especially the 1901 line), if something does well, they bring them back. Don’t be surprised to see a re-stock of these in the not too distant future.

These are a bit like a less fortunate man’s version of the now discontinued AE First Ave.

A bit. Not a lot, but a bit.

Basic boot shape without being too clunky through the toe.

These aren’t made in the USA or Goodyear Welted, or anything like that. But what they are, is affordable, lightweight, and just good looking enough to stand out from the blah-boot crowd.

Most (all?) of 1901’s line is made in China, and these are no exception. The uppers are a textured leather that have some real flexibility to them. Eyelets are reinforced and two pairs of speed hooks finish off the lacing at the top. The laces? Not impressive. Pretty papery feeling, but they’ll get the job done.

The ultra light sole, is, wait for it, ultra light.

Soles have a slight lug to them, but aren’t so toothy that you’d feel weird wearing them with jeans and a tweed sportcoat of some sort. They’re stamped with an “ultra light” badge, and that distinction ain’t kiddin’. Those composite soles are running-shoe light weight. And one could understandably wonder if they’d hold up over time if you put some real miles on them.

Textured leather and that recycled looking, composite sole.

But the price, when on sale, sure is right. And the free shipping & returns courtesy of Nordstrom helps too. Sizing seems true. A 10.5 D fit my normally 10.5 D feet just fine.

They’re another winner from Nordstrom’s house line, and since the demise of the JC Penney Stafford boot line (RIP Deacon and Gunner), they might become the cost-conscious guy’s preferred beater boots for bad winter weather.