Further Nordy Markdowns, Bonobos Clears the Decks, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

So the Nordstrom Half-Yearly is “over.” But… what does that mean? That means that whatever hasn’t been scooped up by the masses is either back to full price (a few items), is still sitting at the marked down price created for the sale (most items), or is getting further cuts. (A few items, mainly house-brand shoes?) Everything still ships and returns free.

I honestly thought the Merlot Collection was gone for good. I was under the impression that they had set their sights on oxblood and chili, and that was it. And frankly, Merlot is superior to those other two reddish hues. It’s hugely versatile, a bit darker, and less “I’m wearing fire engines on my feet” (not that plenty of us don’t have a soft spot for AE’s chili and oxblood. Head here for a full how to wear it on the Merlot McAllister.

Hang on now. That new blazer could be all kinds of perfect. A brand new arrival, so, don’t expect it to go on sale for a (very) long time. Made out of American sourced wool/cotton. Not sure how that’ll feel in person, but it’s got potential. Lots of potential. Meanwhile, the extra 40% off is limited only to final-sale stuff. But there are some decent items in there.

Careful now. This is all final sale stuff. If memory serves, pre-xmas it wasn’t getting that no-returns label. So it’s a true, end of season clearance by Bonobos. But if you know your sizes for Bonobos, and love the style forward but not overly-wacky colors, patterns, and textures, then there’s plenty of savings and plenty of time to still wear this fall/winter stuff.

Well look what’s back. Again. That’s a lot of cash to drop on a wrist watch. But? Seems like some of you fellas are down with that (as far as threads and the social media channels indicate). Made in Germany. Automatic movement that hacks and hand winds. Timeless Bauhaus looks. 38 mm in diameter and 40mm from lug to lug. Convex hard plexiglass crystal with SICRALAN coating. Final sale though.

It doesn’t appear that prices have moved THAT much in the clearance section. So, this might be a wait for an extra 15% – 20% off deal to come rolling along. But there does appear to be some new additions to clearance here too. Such as those Allen Edmonds made cap toes. Not a huge sale at just under $300, but you do get the slim yet still traction-providing sole that comes on Brooks Brothers AE shoes. Usually you have to pay an upcharge to get something similar (the v-tread sole) at Allen Edmonds.

Full honesty. I, personally, am just not a fan of the new minimalist Christopher Ward Logo (see the Trident in the middle or the watch on the right… that text is the logo). But hey, I’m just one guy, and the discounts are solid on their mid-winter clearance. That Pilot’s watch on the left? That’s the old OLD logo. Not sure where they dug that one up from. All of em’ are Swiss made. Mostly Automatics, but some quartz are sprinkled in there as well. Selection usually goes quite fast.

Also worth a mention: