AE Factory 2nds lowers their restocking fee, Spier & Mackay’s big winter sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
AE Factory 2nds: Flash Sale + Restocking Fee back down to $10?
There’s not a big sale going on right now, UPDATE: Check that, they just launched a big flash sale. Lots of wheelhouse models under $200. For a while there they tried a $25 restocking fee on all factory 2nds. Looks like that wasn’t super well received? That’s just speculation of course. Maybe they’re experimenting. Moving the restocking fee around depending on the time of year. Who knows. Anyway, it’s back down to ten bucks. For now.
Spier & Mackay: Additional Items Added to Sale
- EThomas Wool/Cashmere Unstructured Plaid Sportcoat in Slim or Contemp. Fit – $299.99 ($425)
- Medium Blue Herringbone Suit in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $279.99 ($358)
- Super 120’s Merino Unstructured Gun Check Sportcoat in Slim or Contemp. Fit – $249.99 ($318)
- Abraham Moon Light Grey Merino Tweed in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $249.99 ($318 )
- Brisbane Moss Navy Moleskin Sportcoat in Slim or Contemporary fit – $199 ($258)
Feels like a true winter clearance, but? There’s some pretty good sizes still left kicking about. And the discounts are solid. So if you’re a Spier & Mackay fan, now’s not a bad time to browse their sale section. Sportcoats, suits, trousers, shirts, etc.
Massdrop: Orient Symphony 2nd Generation Auto – $99.99 FINAL
Not a bad price for a classic automatic dress watch. It’s not the Bambino, but instead the Bambino’s kid brother. 41mm case diameter. Good looks that won’t go out of style any time soon. Available with either that white/silver dial and a dark brown strap, or, black on black. And for this generation of the Symphony they’ve upgraded the crystal from mineral to Sapphire. Remember, it’s Massdrop so it’s final sale. No returns on this thing, and the drop is limited to just 150 units total (75 a piece). Big thanks to Rolfe B. for the tip!
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ OHYEAH!
- Timex M2 Watch – $79.20 ($138)
- Timex w/ Red Wing Leather Strap Black Chronograph – $94.40 ($158)
- Timex w/ Red Wing Leather Strap 40mm Watch – $79.20 ($138)
- Tech Wool Topcoat in Navy – $383.20 ($798)
- Made in the USA Sutton Wool Brown Plaid Unconstructed Sportcoat – $287.20 ($598)
- Made in the USA Sutton Blue Velvet Shawl Collar Evening Jacket – $287.20 ($598)
That’s quite the DuffMan related code. Not an extensive selection in their sale section in terms of sheer numbers, but there are a few gems in there. Not a bad price for their military inspired “M2” Timex watch, and when it comes to their tailored goods? They’re slim but not crazy tight (as long as you aren’t too bulky) and made extremely well.
Bonobos: Extra 30% off FINAL Sale Items w/ BULLSEYE (exp 1/31)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer in Bright Navy – $227.50 FINAL ($450)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer in Maroon Plaid – $262.50 FINAL ($450)
- Washed Chinos in Emerald Fields or Midnight Blues – $40.60 FINAL ($88)
- Merino Wool Henley Sweater – $47.60 FINAL ($118 ) all colors
- The Banff Quilted Jacket in Grey Wool – $173.60 FINAL ($278)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $210 FINAL ($400) some, but not all colors
A few new items added to the sale section, and some further price drops on stuff that was already there. But once again, Be careful. This is all final sale stuff. No returns here.
Also worth a mention:
- Club Monaco: 30% off already marked-down styles, no code required.
- Brooks Brothers: They still have some Allen Edmonds made shoes kicking about in their sale section.
- J. Crew: 50% off Final sale / 25% off select full price items.
- East Dane: They’ve re-stocked their sale section with a bunch of new (as in recently discounted) items.
- Ledbury: Extra 20% off sale orders of $145+ w/ EXTRA20
- Allen Edmonds: $100 off select boots.