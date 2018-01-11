AE Factory 2nds lowers their restocking fee, Spier & Mackay’s big winter sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

There’s not a big sale going on right now , UPDATE: Check that, they just launched a big flash sale. Lots of wheelhouse models under $200. For a while there they tried a $25 restocking fee on all factory 2nds. Looks like that wasn’t super well received? That’s just speculation of course. Maybe they’re experimenting. Moving the restocking fee around depending on the time of year. Who knows. Anyway, it’s back down to ten bucks. For now.

Feels like a true winter clearance, but? There’s some pretty good sizes still left kicking about. And the discounts are solid. So if you’re a Spier & Mackay fan, now’s not a bad time to browse their sale section. Sportcoats, suits, trousers, shirts, etc.

Not a bad price for a classic automatic dress watch. It’s not the Bambino, but instead the Bambino’s kid brother. 41mm case diameter. Good looks that won’t go out of style any time soon. Available with either that white/silver dial and a dark brown strap, or, black on black. And for this generation of the Symphony they’ve upgraded the crystal from mineral to Sapphire. Remember, it’s Massdrop so it’s final sale. No returns on this thing, and the drop is limited to just 150 units total (75 a piece). Big thanks to Rolfe B. for the tip!

That’s quite the DuffMan related code. Not an extensive selection in their sale section in terms of sheer numbers, but there are a few gems in there. Not a bad price for their military inspired “M2” Timex watch, and when it comes to their tailored goods? They’re slim but not crazy tight (as long as you aren’t too bulky) and made extremely well.

A few new items added to the sale section, and some further price drops on stuff that was already there. But once again, Be careful. This is all final sale stuff. No returns here.

Also worth a mention: