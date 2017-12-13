Win it: The Timex Archive Scout Chronograph

NOTE: The specific model in this post goes for $150 retail, and is currently out of stock. But, there are plenty of similar Scout chronos still available (just in different color schemes.)

I can’t quite put my finger on when Timex started kicking arse and taking names. Was it when the Red Wing collaboration debuted? Or was it before that when they started playing around with the Waterbury line again? Whenever it was, they’ve been on a roll since then. And the wide ranging “Archive” collection only keeps that momentum going.

Don’t worry, the chrono’s seconds hand DOES line up with 12 o’clock once reset.

Got a quartz chrono with a seconds hand that seems off? Here’s how to fix it.

These Archive watches are retro inspired designs, and the “Pioneers” Collection will appeal to those who lean more casual/rugged/outdoorsy. They’re the affordable timepiece version of a pair of heritage-style work boots.

Quartz movement here of course (the Marlin, I believe, is the only current mechanical that Timex has for the US Market?) And while it doesn’t have the loud “tick” that many cheaper Timex watches come with, there is a bit of a shudder to the seconds hand on the chrono when you get it going. It less snaps into place, and more moseys over, with a tad of a hitch in its get-a-long.

Textured crown is easy to grip and bring out to adjust date/time.

Maybe that’s nit-picky though. Aside from that, this Scout Chrono is a very solid feeling watch. Matte gray, all brass case with a water resistance to 100m. 43mm in diameter, and while substantial feeling, seems to wear a bit smaller. Textured crown, intuitive 30 minute chronograph movement, and it even comes with Indiglo. Also, it might be a small thing, but the strap is quite nice. Soft but still thick, it’s a true nato, the hardware is thick, and it’s not scratchy or itchy.

43mm case, 20mm band, and wears a touch smaller than most 43mm chronos.

Again, styling is excellent. But $150 seems just a touch steep for this model when compared to the Red Wings and the Todd Snyder collaborations. Good thing there are codes running (most of the time, sadly not at present for this particular design?) and hopefully it’s just a matter of time before they’re up for a deep sale.